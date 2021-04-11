LIVE BLOG: Cars re-fire to resume the NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway

About 20 hours after it was supposed to begin, the NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 resume late in the afternoon at Martinsville Speedway Sunday.
It didn't take long for chaos to begin Sunday. Just about three laps after going green, Kurt Busch was sent spinning by Erik Jones coming out of Turn 4, bringing out a caution. At the time, Denny Hamlin was leading Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, and Martin Truex Jr. out front.
A scheduled competition caution that was supposed to come on Lap 60 was canceled by NASCAR due to the race's delay.
Hamlin maintained his lead over Blaney out of the restart.
LAP 130: At the end of Stage 1, Ryan Blaney picked up the stage win over Hamlin, who he passed not long into the racing Sunday. This is Blaney's second stage win this season.
Truex, Elliott, and Kyle Larson rounded out top 5 in the stage.
On the restart, Hamlin got in front of Blaney to again take the lead.
LAP 200: Blaney continues to file through lapped traffic on this long green flag run. He's built a nearly two second lead over Hamlin.
LAP 240: The second caution of the day came out on a spin on a blown rear tire by Cody Ware in Turn 3, ending a 100-lap green flag run that saw Blaney grow big lead over Hamlin.
At the caution, Alex Bowman, Martin Truex Jr., and Elliott were running in the top 5. All of the drivers up front opted to pit for tires with 18 laps left in the stage.
The caution flag would have given Joey Logano the free pass, allowing him to stay on the lead lap, but a speeding penalty on pit road instead put him on the tail end of the pack.
Blaney came out of the restart up front, ahead of Hamlin, Truex, Bowman, and Elliott with 13 laps left in Stage 2.
LAP 250: Hamlin got side-by-side with Blaney, and the two were battling for the lead when another caution came out due to Ryan Newman getting into Matt DiBenedetto, who cut a tire on the backstretch and missed pit road, forcing a caution.
LAP 260: With the caution ending with two laps to go, Blaney again found himself in front, and again got just ahead of Hamlin for a stage win.
Hamlin just right up on Blaney's bumper coming around Turn 4, but couldn't get in front of the No. 12 in time.
Truex, Elliott, and Bowman rounded out the top 5 at the end of the stage.
Brad Keselowski, William Byron, Tyler Reddick, Kyle Busch, and Kurt Busch were the rest of the top 10.
LAP 280: After another caution is brought out by Justin Haley, Denny Hamlin, who opted to not pit for a second time, stay out front of Keselowski, Logano, William Byron, and Kurt Busch. Both Logano and Busch battled back from early incidents and penalties to get back into the top 5.
ORIGINAL STORY:
UPDATE: After a nearly hour long rain delay, the decision was made to delay the NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway to Sunday.
Forty-one laps of the Cup Series race were completed before rain made the track surface unraceable and created puddles on pit road.
The Xfinity Series race on Sunday will also be the completion of a rain delayed race on Friday night. Ninety-one laps of that race have been run.
For the second night in a row, the NASCAR race at Martinsville Speedway was delayed significantly by rain.
Saturday's NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway was delayed by about 1 hour, 40 minutes by persistent rain throughout the evening. The engines finally fired just after 9 p.m.
- The race finally came to green at about 9:25, as cars ran around the track for a while to allow jet dryers to try to dry pit road.
Joey Logano started the race on the pole, beside Denny Hamlin, who took the lead over Logano on Lap 5.
Hamlin built a lead of more than a second, but it gradually shortened as William Byron, who started third, crept closer to the front.
- LAP 36: The first caution of the night was brought out after James Davison put into the outside wall in Turn 4.
At the time, Hamlin was still running first, followed by Joey Logano, Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney, and Chase Elliott.
Byron dropped back to seventh after a strong start, though Byron said on his team's radio he hadn't felt anything wrong.
All five of the drivers up front, as well as Byron, came to the pits for tires during the caution. Drivers were not allowed to take fuel because of a scheduled competition caution coming up on Lap 60.
LAP 42: After one attempt of a caution lap after cars came out of the pits, NASCAR was forced to red flag the race and bring the jet dryers back out. While the racing surface was still pretty dry, pit road was soaked and starting to puddle.
The race was stopped at about 9:45 p.m.