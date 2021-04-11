LIVE BLOG: Cars re-fire to resume the NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway

At the caution, Alex Bowman, Martin Truex Jr., and Elliott were running in the top 5. All of the drivers up front opted to pit for tires with 18 laps left in the stage.

The caution flag would have given Joey Logano the free pass, allowing him to stay on the lead lap, but a speeding penalty on pit road instead put him on the tail end of the pack.

Blaney came out of the restart up front, ahead of Hamlin, Truex, Bowman, and Elliott with 13 laps left in Stage 2.

LAP 250: Hamlin got side-by-side with Blaney, and the two were battling for the lead when another caution came out due to Ryan Newman getting into Matt DiBenedetto, who cut a tire on the backstretch and missed pit road, forcing a caution.

LAP 260: With the caution ending with two laps to go, Blaney again found himself in front, and again got just ahead of Hamlin for a stage win.

Hamlin just right up on Blaney's bumper coming around Turn 4, but couldn't get in front of the No. 12 in time.

Truex, Elliott, and Bowman rounded out the top 5 at the end of the stage.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Brad Keselowski, William Byron, Tyler Reddick, Kyle Busch, and Kurt Busch were the rest of the top 10.