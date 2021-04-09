LIVE BLOG: The NASCAR Xfinity Series Cook Out 250 at Martinsville Speedway

After a delay of about half an hour, the green flag waved just before 8:45 p.m. Friday in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Cook Out 250 at Martinsville Speedway.
Thunderstorms and rain showers threatened the area around the track throughout the afternoon, forcing the speedway to shutdown the track for a while and stop inspection on cars in the infield.
When the race went green, defending Xfinity Series race winner at Martinsville Speedway, Harrison Burton, was the pole sitter next to Justin Allgaier on the front row. Burton, Allgaier, AJ Allmendinger, and Noah Gragson will compete for the Dash 4 Cash, an extra incentive that gives $100,000 to the driver among those four who finishes the highest.
The first caution of the night came out just five laps into the race on a spin by Jade Buford before Turns 1 and 2. Buford started the race 30th.
Burton remained out front ahead of Algaier on the restart on Lap 10.
Allmendinger faced trouble early when he got a flat and was forced to pit under green. Allmendinger was two laps down when a competition caution came out on Lap 25.
- LAP 60: A tap into the back of Michael Annett sent the No. 1 car spinning in Turn 1, bringing out a caution with about 10 laps to go in Stage 1.
On the restart, Noah Gragson was up front and chose the inside lane, with Austin Cindric choosing the outside up front.
The green flag waved with five laps left in the stage, and Gragson's choice of the inside worked as he was able to put ahead to car length's lead over Cindric.
On Lap 58, Riley Herbst was hit in the back and spun into Myatt Snider before going all the way around and bringing Alex Labbe with him.
Stage 1 ended under caution on Lap 60, with with Gragson taking the stage win. He was followed by Austin Cindric, Justin Haley, Ty Gibbs, and Virginia's Brandon Brown in the top 5.
Following the caution at the end of the stage, Brett Moffitt started out front after opting to not take new tires during the break.
- LAP 91 - Josh Berry, who is driving part-time this season for Jr. Motorsports and is the defending ValleyStar Credit Union 300 late model race winner at Martinsville Speedway, took the lead after passing Brandon Jones about 10 laps into the green flag run. It is the first time the 30-year-old Berry has ever led a lap in the Xfinity Series.
Berry and Jones battled for the lead with Jones retaking it on Lap 90 just before the caution came out for another rain delay. Cars are on pit road with covers as a heavy rain comes down.
