LIVE BLOG: The NASCAR Xfinity Series Cook Out 250 at Martinsville Speedway

After a delay of about half an hour, the green flag waved just before 8:45 p.m. Friday in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Cook Out 250 at Martinsville Speedway.

Thunderstorms and rain showers threatened the area around the track throughout the afternoon, forcing the speedway to shutdown the track for a while and stop inspection on cars in the infield.

When the race went green, defending Xfinity Series race winner at Martinsville Speedway, Harrison Burton, was the pole sitter next to Justin Allgaier on the front row. Burton, Allgaier, AJ Allmendinger, and Noah Gragson will compete for the Dash 4 Cash, an extra incentive that gives $100,000 to the driver among those four who finishes the highest.

The first caution of the night came out just five laps into the race on a spin by Jade Buford before Turns 1 and 2. Buford started the race 30th.

Burton remained out front ahead of Algaier on the restart on Lap 10.

Allmendinger faced trouble early when he got a flat and was forced to pit under green. Allmendinger was two laps down when a competition caution came out on Lap 25.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

- LAP 60: A tap into the back of Michael Annett sent the No. 1 car spinning in Turn 1, bringing out a caution with about 10 laps to go in Stage 1.