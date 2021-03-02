Martinsville Speedway announces Dead On Tools as new sponsor for fall NASCAR Xfinity Series race

Martinsville Speedway and Dead On Tools have struck an an agreement on the entitlement for this fall’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race, the track announced Monday.
The Dead On Tools 250 will be the penultimate race of the Xfinity Series playoffs. The race will take place on October 30.
The track also announced “Dead On Tools is now the Official Hand Tool & Tool Belt of Martinsville Speedway,” a release read.
“Martinsville Speedway is one of the toughest tracks in NASCAR, so it is fitting to partner with a brand known for making a strong, innovative product in Dead On Tools,” Martinsville President Clay Campbell said in a release. “We look forward to action of the Dead On Tools 250 as part of another historic race at Martinsville Speedway.”
Martinsville will host the penultimate race of the Xfinity Series, as well as the NASCAR Truck and Cup Series on October 29-31. All three races will set the field for each series championship the following week at Phoenix Raceway.
“We are proud to partner with one of the toughest, most historic tracks in NASCAR for the Dead On Tools 250 at Martinsville Speedway,” said Brian Ranallo, Marketing Manager for Dead On Tools. “In the Dead On Tools 250, we know the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff competitors will do some of their best driving to lock in their spot in the championship field. We are proud to have Dead On Tools be a part of the NASCAR Playoffs.”
Dead On Tools is headquartered in the Midwest and distributes professional tools and work gear products throughout North America. The company carries its namesake hand tools, but has focused intently on mastering professional tool belts and storage gear, according to a release from the track.
“Dead On Tools has taken the time to carefully craft the industry’s leading work and storage gear, while listening to the end user’s needs. Dead On Tools prides itself with producing products that aim to help each individual Live Life Out Loud,” the release added.
Martinsville Speedway will host its first races of 2021 beginning on April 8 with the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour. The weekend will follow with a NASCAR Xfinity Series race on April 9 at 8 p.m., and the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 NASCAR Cup Series race on April 10 at 7:30 p.m.