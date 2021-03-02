Martinsville Speedway announces Dead On Tools as new sponsor for fall NASCAR Xfinity Series race

Martinsville Speedway and Dead On Tools have struck an an agreement on the entitlement for this fall’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race, the track announced Monday.

The Dead On Tools 250 will be the penultimate race of the Xfinity Series playoffs. The race will take place on October 30.

The track also announced “Dead On Tools is now the Official Hand Tool & Tool Belt of Martinsville Speedway,” a release read.

“Martinsville Speedway is one of the toughest tracks in NASCAR, so it is fitting to partner with a brand known for making a strong, innovative product in Dead On Tools,” Martinsville President Clay Campbell said in a release. “We look forward to action of the Dead On Tools 250 as part of another historic race at Martinsville Speedway.”

Martinsville will host the penultimate race of the Xfinity Series, as well as the NASCAR Truck and Cup Series on October 29-31. All three races will set the field for each series championship the following week at Phoenix Raceway.