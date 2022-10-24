Martinsville Speedway announces enhances fan experiences for NASCAR weekend

As part of Martinsville Speedway’s 75th anniversary season, race fans will have more entertainment opportunities in advance of three races at the track this week.

The 4-day race weekend will include the Virginia is for Racing Lovers 200 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale on Thursday, the Xfinity Series Playoff practice and qualifying on Friday and Dead On Tools 250 on Saturday, and the Xfinity 500 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs race on Sunday

Track president Clay Campbell said the Speedway has expanded fan experience offerings for the weekend, from the midway to the start-finish line.

“We are grateful to the generations of loyal race fans who have shared their race experiences with us, so we hope you’ll make more memories with us for the NASCAR Playoffs," Campbell said in a release from the track.

On Wednesday, campers and guests will have the chance to drive their cars on the track as part of "Track Laps for Charity", from 6-8 p.m. Track Laps for Charity will be hosted under the lights. Patrons who give a donation of $25 will have the chance to take their personal vehicles for a spin around the track for five laps. All proceeds will go towards the 28th Annual Christmas Toy Drive to benefit the Grace Network of Martinsville and Henry County.

Before the Modified race championship on Thursday, ticketholders can get an autograph of their favorite driver in the grandstand concourse level from 7-7:30 p.m.

On Friday and Saturday, Martinsville Speedway will host Campground Concerts presented by GEICO, from 5:30-8 p.m. The concerts will be held at the top of the hill in the general admission campground, and will feature a DJ both nights, Hot Sauce Band on Friday, and Souljam on Saturday.

The track will also host Halloween crafts and games, a s’mores station, and a pumpkin decorating contest and campsite decoration contest with winners announced on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

The Martinsville Hot Dog is one of the most iconic food items in sports, so to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Martinsville Speedway fans can have a “Hot Dog with the Top Dog.” On Friday, in the general admission campgrounds, campers and guests can enjoy a Martinsville hot dog with Campbell.

Throughout race weekend, Martinsville Speedway will host Halloween activities for fans. On Saturday and Sunday in the Midway, there will be trick-or-treat for kids at every merchandize hauler and partner display. The NASCAR Kids Zone will also include Halloween activities such as crafts, games and photo frames.

Additional opportunities for fans of all ages include the following:

- Throughout the weekend, Photo Moments will be held at various locations around the track's grounds. Fans can be captured with partner frames including the Martinsville Speedway 75th anniversary cut out outside the ticket office, Martinsville Speedway 75th timeline along the fence at the main gate, fall scene in the general admission campgrounds, and mock victory lane.

- The NASCAR Kids Zone will make its return to the midway with Halloween activities, coloring stations, driver roster puzzles, design a Next Gen race car, Martinsville Speedway Activity Book, chalk art, prizes and other kid-friendly activities like the Midway Mania Punch Card that children of any age can enjoy.

- NASCAR drivers will host kid’s only Q&A’s including Kyle Weatherman on Saturday from 12:30-12:45 p.m., Alex Labbe & Josh William on Saturday from 1-1:15 p.m., and Erik Jones reading “It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” on Sunday from 10:45-11:15 a.m.

- The NASCAR Kids Zone fueled by Adventure Force will also include a champion racer ride-on, crash racers circuit, and the new NASCAR RC cars.

- Martinsville Speedway 75th anniversary Ferris wheel with rides for all on Friday from 12-7 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., and Sunday from 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

- The eNASCAR Gaming Hauler will be in the midway featuring four iRacing simulators racing virtual Martinsville Speedway, as well as a Gamer tent featuring Mario Kart. The area will be open before the green flag each race day.

- Following the Dead On Tools 250 on Saturday, Kyle Petty will be doing a book signing for his memoir, Swerve or Die, at Roosky’s Bar & Grill, located at 54 W. Church St., in Uptown Martinsville. He will also be performing some of his original music at the event. Copies of his book will be available for purchase and admission is free.

- Fans will be able to see local groups perform in the midway at the Group Performance Stage throughout Saturday and Sunday.

- The track will hold a Red Carpet Driver Walk with NASCAR Cup Series drivers on Sunday at 1:25 p.m. Drivers will walk on the red carpet along the frontstretch to their race cars as part of the Pre-Race Experience.

- Trackside Live will host a fully produced 45-minute live show hosted for fans of all ages in attendance on NASCAR Cup Series race day. The show content is produced and uniquely developed for each track and market with Driver appearances, Hall of Fame Guests, Celebrities, integration with eNASCAR, giveaways, entertainment acts, and more.

Throughout race weekend, Trackside Live includes driver Q&As, personalities, music and all manner of entertainers including:

Friday 12:30 p.m. Soul Psychdelique Orchestra

Friday 2:15 p.m. Myatt Snider Q&A

Friday 3 p.m. Blairs West Band

Saturday 9:30 a.m. Reeve Stimpson Band

Saturday 10:20 a.m. Tyler’s Amazing Balancing Act

Saturday 10:30 a.m. Jeb Burton Q&A

Saturday 10:45 a.m. Celeste Kellogg Band

Saturday 11:45 a.m. Josh Berry Q&A

Saturday 12:45 p.m. Mason Massey Q&A

Saturday 1 p.m. Tyler’s Amazing Balancing Act

Sunday 9:45 a.m. 20 Ride Band

Sunday 10:50 a.m. Tyler’s Amazing Balancing Act

Sunday 11:15 a.m. Kevin Harvick Q&A

Sunday 11:30 a.m. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Q&A

Sunday 12:05 p.m. Tyler’s Amazing Balancing Act

Sunday 12:30 p.m. The Hacken Boys Band

Sunday 1:30 p.m. Tyler’s Amazing Balancing Act

- The Xpogo Stunt Team will entertain fans with shows in the midway on Friday at 12:10 p.m., 1:50 p.m., and 3:45 p.m., Saturday at 9:10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., and 2 p.m., and Sunday at 9:20 a.m., 10:50 a.m., and 12:10 p.m.

- Flippenout Productions will perform their aerial show in the midway on Friday at 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., and 4:45 p.m., Saturday at 10:15 a.m., noon, and 2:20 p.m., and Sunday at 9 a.m., 10:45 a.m., and 12:35 p.m.

- On Sunday, Martinsville Speedway will host a season ticketholder renewal party in the tent outside Turn 4 at 10 a.m. The event will include Q&As with Richard Petty, Dale Inman, Clay Campbell, and Ty Gibbs. Martinsville hot dogs and Pepsi beverages will be provided.

- Prior to Sunday's Xfinity 500, Martinsville Speedway’s Pre-Race Experience will ramp up on the pre-race stage at the start-finish line. As a DJ plays, Monica Palumbo will host fans for games and activities as well as driver Q&A’s with Noah Gragson at 11:30 a.m., Joey Logano at 11:45 a.m., and and Kyle Larson at noon.

To learn more about how to join the Pre-Race Experience, visit www.MartinsvilleSpeedway.com/pre-race-experience.

For more information about NASCAR weekend at Martinsville Speedway, visit the track's website or social media channels.