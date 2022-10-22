Martinsville Speedway debuts changes that 'ties back to the origins' of the track

Each year, Clay Campbell and officials at Martinsville Speedway try to make some change to the track for the better.

“If you come here in April and you don’t see something different in October, then something’s wrong,” Campbell said this week. “We’re always improving.”

Some of those changes are small and unnoticeable, but when fans come to the track for the NASCAR race weekend next week, the change they’ll see is a big one.

On Wednesday, Campbell debuted a new grass berm that replaced concrete seats in Turns 1 and 2. The grass area has a retaining wall going across, and is lined along the front by boxwood bushes.

The area was shown to invited local media. Campbell was joined at the event by Eddie and Len Wood, members of the Wood Brothers Racing NASCAR Cup Series team.

The addition of a grass hill at the Speedway was well-timed, Campbell said, as the track is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. Campbell said he would often hear from fans they wished the track would bring back the boxwoods and azaleas that used to be seen all over the grounds, and the new project helps bring back natural elements, something Martinsville was known to have for many years.

The track has needed to modernize in recent years – adding grandstand seating, steal and aluminum, and removing grass from the inside of the track – but Campbell said they’ve always wanted to maintain a space for families to feel like they’re watching races in their own backyard.

“We’ve always been known for a clean, neat, beautiful racetrack, and that’s the way we want to keep it,” he said.

“I think this kind of reconnects us to that era where people remember the way this place was… I think things of this nature separates us a little bit from other places that really can’t do something like that. We’re fortunate that we can and it really does connect us back to the past.”

Eddie and Len Wood shared stories on Wednesday of those days at Martinsville Speedway. Eddie Wood recalled riding into the grass infield as a kid and setting up picnics to eat before the races.

“We started coming here, myself, in the early 60s,” he said. “I remember, this is long before the metal bleachers and stuff. It was all concrete seats.

“Even when I was a kid this was known as the nicest, prettiest, best maintained racetrack on the whole circuit. Always has been… Just the facility part of this, and how comfortable you would be when you came here.”

Len Wood commended Campbell and officials at Martinsville for always staying ahead of the curve with their changes to the facility.

“Times change, and Martinsville has stayed up to date with the changes,” he said.

Campbell said the project took nearly the entirety of the summer to finish. Workers told him at the beginning it would be finished about a week before the fall NASCAR race weekend.

Martinsville Speedway will host three races this week: The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Virginia is for Racing Lovers 200 is on Thursday, the Xfinity Series Dead On Tools 250 is on Saturday, and the Cup Series Xfinity 500 is on Sunday.

The grass area will remain empty for this weekend’s races, but Campbell said there are possible plans to add a new experience for 2023, allowing fans to watch races while sitting on the grass.

“This is a prime opportunity to experience something different,” he said. “That’s something we’re always looking at doing here is something different. Always looking for a new fan experience that kind of pushes it over the edge and keeps people wanting to come back to Martinsville.

“This latest change we have made to the Speedway is one I am probably the most proud of everything we have done. I think it ties us back to the origins of the Speedway.”

The Woods said they’ve never had the chance to watch one of the Wood Brothers’ Cup Series races from the grandstands at Martinsville, but now they have thoughts to change that in the future.

“I think when we get around to next year and you can actually sit in the grass, I might take you up on that,” Eddie Wood said to Campbell. “I’ve never sat on that side of the race track, so I think that would probably be a good deal for me.”

“I volunteer to come down and try out the grass,” Len Wood added.