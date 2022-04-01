Martinsville Speedway gears up for anniversary celebration and NASCAR race week

Race week is always special for Martinsville Speedway, but this year’s two NASCAR races at the Henry County track are just a bit more meaningful.

The first race ever held at Martinsville Speedway was in 1947, meaning this year marks that race’s 75th anniversary. The track is holding a year-long birthday party, starting with this week’s trio of NASCAR races that begin Thursday night.

Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell said in a phone interview this week fans will see special anniversary videos on the track’s social media throughout the year and will see commemorative items from history relating to the anniversary on the property. There will be race cars from as far back as the 1950s, a car driven by Richard Petty and a Wood Brothers Racing car driven by David Pearson in a 1973 victory.

That same Wood Brothers Mercury will drive the pace laps on Saturday night before the NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400.

Campbell said the 75th anniversary is a time for those at the track and fans to “reflect on what got us here, and look back at the memories and the moments in time that were significant to Martinsville Speedway.”

“It’s special, obviously” Campbell added. “I don’t think you could pick out any business or relationship or anything that’s been around 75 years without saying that’s a pretty phenomenal feat.”

The celebrations for the week will begin on Tuesday in Charlotte, North Carolina, where the NASCAR Hall of Fame will host a ribbon cutting for a new exhibit honoring and looking at the history of Martinsville Speedway. The track is the first to have its own exhibit at the hall.

Hall of Famers Richard Petty and Dale Inman; as well as Winston Kelley, the Executive Director of the Hall; Mike Helton, Senior Advisory to NASCAR; and Ben Kennedy, NASCAR’s Senior Vice President of Racing Development & Strategy; will all be in attendance at Tuesday’s event.

Campbell, whose grandfather, H. Clay Earles, is a hall-of-famer and founded Martinsville Speedway, said the idea for the exhibit came from conversations between him and those at the Hall.

“We got to talking about it … Obviously the Speedway itself is hall of fame-worthy,” Campbell said. “For a track to hit that 75-year milestone, I think the Hall recognized this is something we could do, and obviously we encouraged it.”

Taking a trip down memory lane and looking at the history of Martinsville Speedway and its roots in NASCAR has been fun for Campbell and all those involved in the track, both past and present.

Campbell acknowledges Martinsville Speedway has been an “enormous economic engine” for Martinsville and Henry County for the better part of a century, and compares hosting two NASCAR events annually in an area our size to a city hosting a Super Bowl.

But, he said, the track wouldn’t have been able to sustain its seven decades of success without the fans.

“I attribute the 75 years of Martinsville Speedway primarily to our fans because they appreciate, they love Martinsville Speedway, and they love making that pilgrimage to Martinsville twice a year, and they have for 75 years. And I think that’s the key to all of this is the relationship we’ve had with the fans. We’ve got a lot of fans that have been coming here for decades and we’ve seen several generations of families come back for decades. So it’s special in that vein ... And not everybody can say that. For our fans to really support what we have done over the years, I give a lot of credit to them.”

Campbell also recognizes that, while Martinsville Speedway helped put the local area on the map, the people in Martinsville and Henry County have had a huge hand in making that happen.

“You hear people all the time say, 'I was in X city or X country and I was asked where I’m from and I say Martinsville and they’ll say oh, that’s where the Speedway is,'” Campbell said. “So it’s giving us recognition that you couldn’t afford to buy. It’s worldwide known.

“And not that people do it for the money, but we have a lot of people in the area that work here on race weekend. There’s tons of people that work and make this thing happen and they all live locally and they like being part of something this significant, and we couldn’t do it without them. We’ve got a great relationship with Henry County, with the City of Martinsville.

“I think it’s a two-way street. We certainly appreciate what Martinsville and Henry County have meant to us. They provide us a lot of resources to make this happen. It’s a major feat to put one of these races on and we couldn’t do it without the support of our citizens, number one, and our county and city. They provide a lot to us.

“I couldn’t think of a better place to be than in this area, and I hope the people in this area feel the same way about having Martinsville Speedway a part of their community.”

This week’s races will begin with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Thursday at 8 p.m. NASCAR Hall-of-Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. will join the field in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Call 811 Before You Dig 250 Powered by Call811.com on Friday at 7:30 p.m., and the NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 will conclude the track’s first ever consecutive three race week on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

This week will be just the second NASCAR races at Martinsville since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to allow for full stands of fans. On Thursday, the track announced on its official Twitter page it has sold out all spots in the campground for this week.

“I think you’re going to see an awesome crowd for next weekend, and that’s a good thing,” Campbell said. “With all the people coming into town race week, it’s nice to hear those cash registers go cha-ching, whether it be restaurants, gas stations, whatever. Because people, they’ve got to go to grocery stores, they’ve got to go gas stations, on and on and on and restaurants. So that’s the thing that I like to see for the locals is all these people coming into town spending money. That’s just good for everybody.

“It’s going to be a great week.”

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

