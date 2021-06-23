Martinsville Speedway introduces format for ValleyStar Credit Union 300

If the race concludes in overtime, there will be unlimited attempts at a green-white-checker finish.

The Virginia Triple Crown will also be awarded at the conclusion of the Martinsville race. The first two legs of the Virginia Triple Crown - an annual award given to the driver with the highest average finish among three race across the state - are at South Boston Speedway on July 3 and Larry King Law’s Langley Speedway on July 24.

There will be no test days and teams will not be allowed to rent the track at Martinsville Speedway leading up to the VSCU300.

Josh Berry, of Dale Earnhart Jr.'s JR Motorsports, is the defending VSCU300 champion as winner of the 2019 race. The 2020 ValleyStar Credit Union 300 was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Berry is now a two-time winner at Martinsville as he captured his first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory in this spring’s Cook Out 250.

Leading up to the ValleyStar Credit Union 300, Martinsville Speedway will host the Henry County Fair on Sept. 22-25. The Henry County Fair will include family-friendly attractions including state fair quality rides, an assortment of fair foods, games of chance, animal exhibits, a petting zoo, and live music performances nightly. It will also welcome the Great Lakes Timber Show and Circus Shane Show.