Martinsville Speedway introduces format for ValleyStar Credit Union 300

Martinsville Speedway announced this week the format for this year’s ValleyStar Credit Union 300 NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race.
The race will run on Saturday, Sept. 25.
The VSCU300 will have a $110,000 purse with $32,000 going to the race winner.
The 200 lap feature race will include three segments: 75 laps, 75 laps and 50 laps. Stage 1 and Stage 2 winners will each receive $1,000.
On Friday of race weekend, four hours of practice will be followed by single car qualifying under the lights. The top two cars from qualifying will make the 200 lap feature with the pole winner receiving a $5,000 bonus. To determine the rest of the 40-car field for the feature, the remaining cars will be placed in heat races on Saturday. There will be four heat races of 25 laps and no last chance race.
“This year’s format will challenge competitors on the track and keep fans on the edge of their seat with fierce action,” Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell said in a release. “Martinsville Speedway has always been a track that challenges the best in motorsports, so we look forward to this year’s ValleyStar Credit Union 300 increasing the heat of competition in the nation’s biggest, richest and most prestigious NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race.”
In the VSCU300 feature, the leader of each lap will receive $25 with $5,000 available in the laps led bonus pool.
If the race concludes in overtime, there will be unlimited attempts at a green-white-checker finish.
The Virginia Triple Crown will also be awarded at the conclusion of the Martinsville race. The first two legs of the Virginia Triple Crown - an annual award given to the driver with the highest average finish among three race across the state - are at South Boston Speedway on July 3 and Larry King Law’s Langley Speedway on July 24.
There will be no test days and teams will not be allowed to rent the track at Martinsville Speedway leading up to the VSCU300.
Josh Berry, of Dale Earnhart Jr.'s JR Motorsports, is the defending VSCU300 champion as winner of the 2019 race. The 2020 ValleyStar Credit Union 300 was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Berry is now a two-time winner at Martinsville as he captured his first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory in this spring’s Cook Out 250.
Leading up to the ValleyStar Credit Union 300, Martinsville Speedway will host the Henry County Fair on Sept. 22-25. The Henry County Fair will include family-friendly attractions including state fair quality rides, an assortment of fair foods, games of chance, animal exhibits, a petting zoo, and live music performances nightly. It will also welcome the Great Lakes Timber Show and Circus Shane Show.
The Henry County Fair will be open on Sept. 22-23 from 5-10 p.m., Sept. 24 from 3-11 p.m. and Sept. 25 from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Gate pass admission to the Henry County Fair is $5. To learn more about the Henry County Fair, visit henrycountyvafair.com.
On Friday, Sept. 24, practice for the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 will be held from 2-6 p.m. followed by single car qualifying under the lights beginning at 8 p.m. The Campbell Family Foundation will host a fireworks show following qualifying and the Josh Shilling & Mountain Heart band will hold a concert on the Bassett Furniture Stage at the Henry County Fair.
On Saturday, Sept. 25, the fan garage, pit experience, and driver autograph session will be free to all fans with a race ticket from 12:45-2:30 p.m. Heat races will begin at 3 p.m. Pre-race festivities begin at 5:30 p.m., with the feature green flag at 7 p.m.
For more information on the ValleyStar Credit Union 300, visit www.martinsvillespeedway.com/events/valleystar-credit-union-300.