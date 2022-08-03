Martinsville Speedway introduces format for ValleyStar Credit Union 300

Martinsville Speedway this week officially announced the format for this year’s ValleyStar Credit Union 300 late model race, scheduled for Sept. 24.

The VSCU300 will have a $110,000 purse with $32,000 going to the race winner. The 200 lap feature race will include three segments: 100 laps, 75 laps and 25 laps. The winners of Stages 1 and 2 will each receive $1,000.

On Sept. 23, four hours of practice will be followed by single car qualifying under the lights. The fastest qualifier will receive a $5,000 bonus. The full 40-car field for the feature will be determined in heat races the next day. There will be four heat races of 25 laps and no last chance race.

“This year’s format heightens the challenge as every racer will compete in a heat race,” Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell said in a release from the track. “Martinsville Speedway remains one of the fiercest racetracks that challenges the best in motorsports, so we look forward to this year’s ValleyStar Credit Union 300 raising the heat of competition once again in the nation’s biggest, richest and most prestigious NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race.”

In the VSCU300 feature, the leader of each lap will receive $25 with $5,000 available in the laps led bonus pool. If the race concludes in overtime, there will be unlimited attempts at a Green-White-Checker finish.

The Virginia Triple Crown will also be awarded at the VSCU300. The first two legs of the Virginia Triple Crown were held at South Boston Speedway on July 2 and Larry King Law’s Langley Speedway on July 23.

The driver who records the best average finish between the three venues is declared the winner of the Virginia Triple Crown and receives a paycheck of $7,000. Second place takes home $2,000 while third place obtains $1,000.

With a sixth place finish at South Boston and a second place finish at Langley, Mark Wertz currently leads the triple crown points standings. Mason Diaz, with two fourth place finishes, is second, followed by Jared Fryar, the winner of the race at Langley, Carter Langley, and Peyton Sellers rounding out the top five.

Leading up to the ValleyStar Credit Union 300, Martinsville Speedway will host the Henry County Fair on Sept. 21-24. The Henry County Fair will include family-friendly attractions including state fair quality rides, an assortment of fair foods, games of chance, animal exhibits, a petting zoo, and live music performances nightly. The Henry County Fair will be open on Sept. 21-22 from 5-10 p.m., Sept. 23 from 5-11 p.m. and Sept. 24 from noon-11 p.m. To learn more about the Henry County Fair, visit henrycountyvafair.com.

On Sept. 24, practice for the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 will be held from 2-6 p.m., followed by single car qualifying under the lights beginning at 8 p.m.

On Sept. 25, the Fan Garage/Pit Experience, including the driver autograph session, will be free to all fans with a ticket from 12:45-2:30 p.m. Heat races will begin at 3 p.m. Pre-race festivities begin at 5:30 p.m., with the feature race green flag at 7 p.m.

The Campbell Family Foundation will host a fireworks extravaganza following the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 feature.

Tickets for the VSCU300 are $30 for unreserved seats. Youth 12 and under are free with a paying adult.

General admission camping is available for the weekend for $40. Reserved camping is sold out.

Pit passes are $60. SkyDeck passes are $59, and Club47 passes are $149.

Parking is free for the event. Coolers are allowed, but must be softsided and no larger than 14”x14”X14”.

Tickets are available for purchase at the Martinsville Speedway ticket office, via phone at (877)RACE-TIX or online at martinsvillespeedway.com.

For more information on the VSCU300, visit www.martinsvillespeedway.com/events/valleystar-credit-union-300.