Martinsville Speedway plans changes to VSCU300, looks ahead to busy fall

Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell spoke with the Bulletin last week about changes to the upcoming ValleyStar Credit Union 300 late model race, and other plans for the track's two fall race weekends and 75th anniversary celebration.

Here is what Campbell had to say.

CHANGES TO VSCU300

Martinsville Speedway officials have been working this summer on changes to the format of the VSCU300. Campbell said the format and number of laps will stay pretty much the same as last year, but there are a few key changes fans will see.

Qualifying for the race will take place on Friday night for all competitors. However, unlike in the past where some drivers will get locked into the race automatically after qualifying, this year every driver that qualifies will still have to compete in a heat race on Saturday prior to the feature.

“So actually, when we qualify on Friday night, that’s not qualifying for the pole,” Campbell said. “That will be qualifying and fastest qualifier… But that will not necessarily be the pole because the fast qualifying will have to run a heat race, and if he doesn’t win his heat he won’t start first. So Friday night is actually fastest qualifier, but everybody is qualifying.”

The winner of qualifying on Friday will receive a $5,000 bonus.

The other change will come during the feature race. The race will have a normal halfway break for pit stops, new tires, and “whatever they can legally do to the car,” Campbell said.

From there, there will only be a caution on Lap 175 – no pit break – with a final 25 lap shootout for the finish.

The VSCU300 will pay out $32,000 to the winner. The leader at the halfway break and the leader at the Lap 175 caution will each receive an additional $1,000 bonus.

The VSCU300 will run on September 24 at 7 p.m.

HOPEFUL LATE MODEL FIELD

Martinsville’s VSCU300 will be the third race of the Virginia Triple Crown, which awards money bonuses to the drivers with the highest average finishes in three races across the state this summer.

The first leg of the triple crown, the Harley Davidson 200 at South Boston Speedway on July 2, saw a huge field of 42 cars take to the four-tenths-mile track.

Wrecks throughout the race, though, made it so only a handful of cars were left when the checkered flag waved.

“I was there. That was a heck of a race,” Campbell said.

Campbell said car counts and quality of racing at other triple crown races is “usually indicative” of what to expect for Martinsville’s late model race.

“That was an exciting race. They had a good car count. I think 42 cars. For that race, that was awesome,” he said.

The entry blank for Martinsville will go out sometime in late August.

“I would anticipate, if I had to guess, I’d say in the 80s probably would be a pretty good bet,” Campbell said about expected car count for Martinsville. “Judging on what South Boston had… Being at the end of the year when there’s really no other races left to run we could get an additional group of cars to come for that race.

“That should spice it up some for the fans. That’s what we want and that’s what the fans want.”

The second leg of the triple crown, the Hampton Heat, will take place at Langley Speedway, in Hampton, on July 23.

The winner of the triple crown will take home $7,000. Second places awards $2,000, and third place receives $1,000.

BUSY FALL

September 7 is the 75th anniversary of the first race held at Martinsville Speedway. Campbell said the track is looking to have some sort of fan celebration on that day, though they’re not ready for an announcement on what that will entail just yet.

In addition to the VSCU300, the track will also host, for the second year, the Henry County Fair on September 21-24.

“I thought that was pretty cool to have the fair running at the same time we’re doing an event at the track,” Campbell said. “It’s really cool to see both. That’s fun for the community to have that to come to and come to the race if they choose, or vice versa. I think that went well last year and we’re looking forward to Henry County doing that again this year.”

From there, the track looks ahead to the NASCAR weekend. The Martinsville Speedway fall NASCAR race weekend will begin with the Virginia Is For Racing Lovers 200 as part of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, on October 27. The NASCAR Xfinity Series Dead On Tools 250 will take place on October 29 at 3 p.m., and the NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 will race on October 30 at 2 p.m.

“That’s just a huge weekend. We’re planning so many things for fans to see and do when they’re here,” Campbell said. “We want to make it not just a race, we want to make it an event. And the things we’re planning now will certainly accomplish that."