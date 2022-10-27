Martinsville Speedway to again host Modified Tour finale

Martinsville Speedway announced on Thursday it will expand the 2023 NASCAR Fall race weekend to include the season finale of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour.

The Modifieds will race at Martinsville on Oct. 26, 2023. This will be seventh time Martinsville will host the Whelen Modified Tour season finale and second consecutive season. The Tour finished it's year at The Paperclip in 1985, 1986, 1988, 1990, 1991, and 2022.

The tour will be part of NASCAR 75th anniversary season.

Martinsville hosted a modified race in NASCAR’s inaugural season on July 4, 1948. The race was the third NASCAR-sanctioned race in history in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

NASCAR's National Modified Championship, the predecessor to the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, competed at Martinsville from 1960-1984. The modern-day NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour continued to race at the historic half-mile short track from 1985-2002, 2005-2010 and 2021-2022.

Racing Virginia legend Ray Hendrick, who is the career leader in wins at Martinsville with 20, is also the all-time leader in modified wins at the track with 13. NASCAR Hall of Famer Richie Evans is second with 10. NASCAR Hall of Famer Mike Stefanik, one of the Modified Tour’s 10 greatest drivers of all-time, holds the modern-day record with five wins at Martinsville.

In 2021’s Virginia is for Racing Lovers 200 Whelen Modified Tour race, Ryan Preece set the Martinsville Speedway track record with a 101.768 mph lap in qualifying. The previous record was set in qualifying for a 1986 modified event, Greg Sacks had a one-lap average of 101.014 mile-per-hour.

In the spring, Martinsville will host all three NASCAR national series featuring the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series on April 14, Xfinity Series on April 15, and the Cup Series on April 16. Martinsville has hosted April Cup races in 1952, 1958, 1960-1969, 1971- 2008, 2011-2013, 2016-2017 and 2021-2022.

The track has hosted spring Xfinity Series races in 1982-1994 and 2021-2022, and spring CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races in 1999-2019 and 2022.

Racing Virginia will be active in the month of April as the Commonwealth will host two Cup Series races in the same month for the third consecutive season. Richmond Raceway will host the Toyota Owners 400 on April 2.

Martinsville will host the Whelen Modified Tour season finale on Oct. 26, and penultimate races of the Xfinity Series, in the Dead On Tools 250, on Oct. 28, and the Cup Series Xfinity 500 on Oct. 29. It will be the fourth consecutive season the second-to-last NASCAR Cup Series race of the season will take place in Martinsville.

The races will set the field for the respective series for the NASCAR Championships the following week at Phoenix Raceway.

Start times and television networks for the 2023 Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series schedules will be announced at a later date.

2023 NASCAR tickets are available for purchase via phone at 877-RACE-TIX or online at martinsvillespeedway.com.