Martinsville Speedway to celebrate 75th anniversary with the local area

Twice a year, Martinsville Speedway hosts fans from all over the country for NASCAR race weekends. But track officials know that those events couldn’t happen if it wasn’t for the people of Martinsville and Henry County.

As the track celebrates its 75th anniversary this week, a free fan event will be held to give those local fans and helpers a chance to revel in the milestone.

The first ever race at Martinsville Speedway was held on September 7, 1947. Track president Clay Campbell said they wanted to hold a party on the exact day of the anniversary – which will be this Wednesday – not only for a proper birthday celebration, but also so it can be focused on celebrating with people in the local area.

“We wanted to do it off of a race weekend so a lot of locals can come to it, because it’s really for them,” Campbell said in a phone interview this week. “We want them to help us celebrate the 75th anniversary. It’s huge to us and I think it’s huge to the area. The Speedway has played such a significant role in Martinsville and Henry County for economic growth. The popularity and the focus that is drawn to our area twice a year for that amount of time is big.”

Wednesday’s event will feature free Martinsville Hot Dogs, Pepsi drinks, and anniversary cake. There will also be a mock victory lane set up so party-goers can take their picture with the track’s Grandfather Clock trophy.

“Various things that are special to the Speedway and its significance over 75 years that we wanted to incorporate into this evening of celebration,” Campbell said.

Music will be provided by Night Years, a band out of North Carolina.

There will also be track laps, where fans can drive their own cars on the track behind a pace car.

“Everybody loves doing that. It’s a lot of fun,” Campbell said. “People don’t get to go down on ballfields and things like that of professional sports like they do NASCAR, so we look forward to doing that.”

The event will be held on the track’s midway outside of Turn 4, where the fan zone is set up on race weekends, and where the Henry County Fair will be held later this month. Campbell recommends people bring their own chairs for the pavement.

Everything at the celebration will be free of charge.

“Nothing is going to cost a penny to anyone. It’ll be fun,” Campbell said.

Track officials began mapping out ideas for the Speedway’s 75th anniversary at the end of 2021. There are other plans in the works for events during both the Valley Star Credit Union 300 late model race weekend, on September 23-24, to celebrate the history of that race, as well as the NASCAR and Whelen Modified Tour race weekend at the end of October. The NASCAR event will incorporate people within the sport who have had a significant impact on both the track and NASCAR’s 75th anniversary, which will come in 2023.

Campbell said announcements on those events will come at a late date.

“It’s a big thing for our sport and we’re going to take advantage of everything we can to celebrate it,” he said.

As for this Wednesday, Campbell said he’s most looking forward to seeing people from the area, especially those who understand what the last 75 years have meant for Martinsville and Henry County.

“It’s been so many people who have participated in some point and time with working at the Speedway or being a fan there, so I’m looking forward to seeing everyone that understands the importance of Martinsville Speedway,” he said. “Understands what this celebration is all about and being able to enjoy it with friends and coworkers and fans. It’s just going to be a great night.

“Without Martinsville and Henry County we wouldn’t have been here for 75 years. We rely heavily on the citizens of the community. Obviously it takes a lot of people to staff our events. Most of those are local. It take resources that we employ… such as the sheriff’s office, fire. All kinds of things that it takes to make these things happen, and it comes from within our local community.

“So it’s something we wanted to do… We want everyone to feel the Speedway is theirs. Every time you hear of Martinsville people think of Martinsville Speedway, so we want people to feel like they’re a part of what has brought us to this point in our history.”

Wednesday's event will run from 6-8:30 p.m.