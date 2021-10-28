Martinsville Speedway to debut 'The Brake Pad' this weekend

“If you’re in the suite or up in the grandstand, that’s one view, but rarely do you get a chance to be this close to the action… There’s nothing like it. To feel it and see the action as they come into Turn 3, I think this is what racing really is all about. And being able to see it up close like this is pretty special.”

Seats in The Brake Pad all have drink rails, and there is a row of barstools in the back. There are other spots for tables and chairs, and couches under a tent.

“If you want to kind of separate yourself from the action here, you can kind of go sit back and relax,” Campbell said.

There will also be a buffet area for fans with tickets to The Brake Pad, and everyone seated in the area will receive a headset and radio. Those with tickets will also be able to go down on the track and participate in the pre-race experience.

“Really it’s a unique experience that fans are really going to love, and obviously they did. It sold out in less than two weeks,” Campbell said. “I think it’s going be a well-received and neat experience for the fans and that’s what we look for all the time.”

The new seating area comes three years after Martinsville debuted the Skydeck, a similar luxury spot above the suites and press box in Turns 1 and 2.