Martinsville Speedway to debut 'The Brake Pad' this weekend

Most seats at Martinsville Speedway are situated where fans are looking down on the action. But a new area making it’s debut this fall will put fans almost eye level with the racing.
Martinsville will debut a new seating area, called “The Brake Pad,” for all three NASCAR races this weekend. The area, which seats 120 people, allows fans to sit as close to the fence as possible just before cars go into Turn 3.
Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell said he came up with the idea for the new seating area because all other premium fan experiences for races – the clubs, suites, and Skydeck—are up high. To him, this is the best way to let fans have a different experience while also allowing them to feel like they’re right on top of the action.
“This is as close as you can get. Really the only thing separating you is the catch fence,” Campbell said during a tour of the area Wednesday. “So I really wanted something where you can really feel it, the exhilaration of being this close to the action. That’s why we have the name The Brake Pad because they’re coming down the backstretch into Turn 3 here over 110 miles an hour, right in front of you.
The end of the two straightaways is when cars on the track are going their fastest, and fans will get the chance to look almost directly into the windshields as the cars seem to come right at them.
“If you’re in the suite or up in the grandstand, that’s one view, but rarely do you get a chance to be this close to the action… There’s nothing like it. To feel it and see the action as they come into Turn 3, I think this is what racing really is all about. And being able to see it up close like this is pretty special.”
Seats in The Brake Pad all have drink rails, and there is a row of barstools in the back. There are other spots for tables and chairs, and couches under a tent.
“If you want to kind of separate yourself from the action here, you can kind of go sit back and relax,” Campbell said.
There will also be a buffet area for fans with tickets to The Brake Pad, and everyone seated in the area will receive a headset and radio. Those with tickets will also be able to go down on the track and participate in the pre-race experience.
“Really it’s a unique experience that fans are really going to love, and obviously they did. It sold out in less than two weeks,” Campbell said. “I think it’s going be a well-received and neat experience for the fans and that’s what we look for all the time.”
The new seating area comes three years after Martinsville debuted the Skydeck, a similar luxury spot above the suites and press box in Turns 1 and 2.
Campbell said coming up with ways to appeal to both hardcore and casual fans while also innovating and trying new things is “incumbent upon us as leadership.”
“Everything that we’ve done in the past has been successful, but this is totally different from what we’ve done,” he said. “We want to branch out. There are people who would not come to the race if they’re watching from the suite. There are people that would not come to races if they had to watch from the grandstand. You’ve got different tastes and different types of fans, and this here at The Brake Pad is going to be a totally different type of fan experience. It’s a little bit of a mixture between the luxury experiences that we have and just the true hardcore fan where you’re down here and you’ll get rubber in your face and it’s loud and it’s different.
“I think we always look at what we have now and how to make it better and do something different. We always try to innovate and change things.”
Seating for The Brake Pad will be available for all three races this weekend. The NASCAR weekend at Martinsville Speedway will begin with the Camping World Truck Series at 1 p.m. on Saturday, followed by the Xfinity Series at 6 p.m. The Cup Series will race on Sunday at 2 p.m.
