Martinsville Speedway to host track laps for charity during race weeks

As part of the track's 75th anniversary season, Martinsville Speedway will host Track Laps for Charity as part of its 2022 NASCAR race weeks, which includes the spring’s race week and fall’s penultimate NASCAR Playoffs race week.

Track Laps for Charity offers fans the opportunity to drive their personal vehicles around Martinsville’s historic half-mile for a donation of $25. All proceeds will support the beneficiary charity.

“We look forward to welcoming the community to the track for a ride before NASCAR’s best take to the track,” Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell said in a release from the track.

This year’s Track Laps for Charity events will continue to support organizations making a difference in our community. Martinsville Speedway will host Track Laps for Charity events to benefit Vet Tix on April 6 and Grace Network on Oct. 26. Both events will be held under the lights from 7-9 p.m.

“Martinsville Speedway’s Track Laps For Charity is such a fun experience for families to enjoy the excitement and thrill of riding on a NASCAR track,” said Navy veteran, Michael A. Focareto III, founder and CEO of Vet Tix. “Vet Tix is honored to partner with Martinsville Speedway as they continue to support our military and veteran community through this special opportunity to make lasting memories.”

Vet Tix is a national non-profit that provides event tickets to their 1.6 million verified veterans, currently serving military members and first responder members. To date, Vet Tix has distributed over 9.7 million tickets and has built a well-respected brand over the years with hundreds of thousands of testimonials from their members, called "VetTixers," sharing how these experiences the organization provided them has contributed to incredible lifelong memories, opportunities for veterans, service members, and their families to reintegrate into society and American life all while strengthening their family bonds and sharing event experiences. To learn more about Vet Tix, visit www.vettix.org.

The Grace Network of Martinsville and Henry County is a faith-based, first-stop center for resources for families in crisis. The organization supports those in the community who need support to keep a roof over their heads, homes warm and lighted, and food on the table with short-term assistance and long-term solutions. To learn more about the Grace Network of Martinsville and Henry County, visit gracenetworkmhc.org.

“We are so grateful to partner with Martinsville Speedway each year as we prepare to serve the children right here in our community,” said Tracy Hinchcliff, Executive Director of Grace Network of Martinsville and Henry County. “We have many families that walk the line of poverty each day. To help their children celebrate with toys at Christmas or food assistance during the year, Martinsville Speedway has been an amazing partner. Giving back to the community we love is essential for all of us, and to know that your purchases and donations are changing lives every day.

"Grace Network has been a beacon of hope for over 15 years in Martinsville and Henry County, and what better partner to help those in need than to have The Martinsville Speedway walk along side of us to make a difference.”

To participate in Track Laps for Charity, fans must abide by the following rules to provide all participants with a safe experience:

- All drivers must be 18 years of age or older with a valid state-issued driver’s license.

- Driver and passengers must sign Track Laps for Charity waivers.

- All participants must adhere to Virginia state laws regarding the usage of seat belts and child safety restraints.

- Only passenger vehicles are permitted. Motorcycles are not permitted.

- Maximum speed is 55 miles per hour and regulated by Martinsville Speedway personnel in the Official Chevrolet Camaro Pace Car.

- Drivers must stay up to speed and refrain from lagging behind in order to speed up.

Track Laps for Charity may be postponed or canceled due to inclement weather or safety conditions. If a cancellation is necessary, Martinsville Speedway will make its best effort to contact guests in advance of their visit. For more information, visit www.martinsvillespeedway.com/events/tracklapsforcharity.