Martinsville Speedway to host Track Laps for Toy Drive this weekend

Martinsville Speedway will host its annual Track Laps for Toy Drive on Saturday night.

Track Laps for Charity offers fans the opportunity to drive their personal vehicles around Martinsville’s historic half-mile for a donation of either $25 or an unwrapped toy. All proceeds will support The Grace Network of Martinsville and Henry County.

Saturday's event will run from 6-9 p.m.

The Grace Network is a faith-based, first-stop center for resources for families in crisis. The organization supports those in the community who need support to keep a roof over their heads, homes warm and lighted, and food on the table with short-term assistance and long-term solutions. To learn more about the Grace Network of Martinsville and Henry County, visit gracenetworkmhc.org.

“We are so grateful to partner with Martinsville Speedway each year as we prepare to serve the children right here in our community,” Tracy Hinchcliff, Executive Director of Grace Network of Martinsville and Henry County, said in a previous release from the track. “We have many families that walk the line of poverty each day. To help their children celebrate with toys at Christmas or food assistance during the year, Martinsville Speedway has been an amazing partner. Giving back to the community we love is essential for all of us, and to know that your purchases and donations are changing lives every day.

"Grace Network has been a beacon of hope for over 15 years in Martinsville and Henry County, and what better partner to help those in need than to have The Martinsville Speedway walk along side of us to make a difference.”

To participate in Track Laps for Charity, fans must abide by the following rules to provide all participants with a safe experience:

- All drivers must be 18 years of age or older with a valid state-issued driver’s license.

- Drivers and passengers must sign Track Laps for Charity waivers.

- All participants must adhere to Virginia state laws regarding the usage of seat belts and child safety restraints.

- Only passenger vehicles are permitted. Motorcycles are not permitted.

- Maximum speed is 55 miles per hour and regulated by Martinsville Speedway personnel in the official pace car.

- Drivers must stay up to speed and refrain from lagging behind in order to speed up.

Track Laps for Charity may be postponed or canceled due to inclement weather or safety conditions. If a cancellation is necessary, Martinsville Speedway will make its best effort to contact guests in advance of their visit. For more information, visit www.martinsvillespeedway.com/events/tracklapsforcharity.