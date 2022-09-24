Martinsville Speedway, ValleyStar Credit Union extend late model race enttitlement

Martinsville Speedway and ValleyStar Credit Union announced on Saturday a multi-year extension of the entitlement for the track’s annual ValleyStar Credit Union 300 NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race.

The multi-year extension, which Campbell said on Saturday will run through 2027, will continue ValleyStar Credit Union’s entitlement at Martinsville Speedway that began in 2015.

Martinsville Speedway President Campbell and VSCU CEO Mike Warrell signed the contract for the extension in a press conference at the track on Saturday prior to the VSCU300 feature race.

“It’s great. we have such a great relationship with a number of employees with ValleyStar Credit Union,” Campbell said in the press conference. “We work closely with them trying to drive business. To have someone local team up with a local company is phenomenal because we both want to see each other succeed.

“ValleyStar is phenomenal at utilizing this race. We basically have the same customer... that works well for our partnership.”

“For us at ValleyStar, this relationship is extremely important,” Warrell said. “The Martinsville 300 race is the biggest event that happens in Martinsville. It’s a national event. For our partnership with Clay... right when we began this partnership you could see the value in it.”

Warrell took over as CEO about a year ago. Three days after joining VSCU he attended the race and said he could “immediately see the value this could bring to the community.”

“My Board of Directors made pretty clear with me to make sure, let’s get back in the community... and make sure we’re having an impact on this community, it’s students, and bettering everyone as best we can.”

ValleyStar Credit Union was founded in 1953 in Martinsville, and has grown to serve families and businesses across Virginia.

Martinsville Speedway has hosted a Late Model Stock Car race every year for nearly four decades. The track is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year.