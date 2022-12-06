Martinsville Speedway's annual toy drive raises $19,000 for local charities

On Saturday, Martinsville Speedway held its 28th Annual Christmas Toy Drive to benefit the Grace Network of Martinsville and Henry County. This year's traditional holiday event raised $19,200 in donations, and collected more than 400 toys that will be distributed to families in need this Christmas season.

“We are grateful to the Martinsville and Henry County community coming together to impact the lives of others this holiday season for the 28th Annual Christmas Toy Drive,” Clay Campbell, Martinsville Speedway President, said in a release from the track. “Thanks to our valued Martinsville Speedway partners, race fans, and community for donating to the Grace Network’s efforts to support families this Christmas season.”

The Christmas Toy Drive welcomed the greater Martinsville region to donate an unwrapped toy or $25 for the opportunity to drive laps around Martinsville Speedway in their personal vehicles. In addition to hundreds of members of the community, AEP, Bassett Furniture, the Campbell Family Foundation, and Patrick & Henry Community College all made significant contributions.

“Well, it’s that wonderful time of the year as it begins to look like Christmas in our homes and towns," Tracy Hinchcliff, Executive Director of the Grace Network of Martinsville and Henry County, said in a release. "But in some homes there are tough times and not so much joy and laughter. That’s why Grace Network teams up with Martinsville Speedway for the annual toy drive.

"To have the ability to bring joy and smiles to kids that otherwise might not be able to experience that wonderful gift of love on Christmas morning is so precious to all of us that can make it possible in this small way. This year we were able to serve over 800 kiddos and we were so blessed to be able to do that. We are grateful to a community that pitches in and helps make it all happen, and particularly grateful to NASCAR and the Martinsville Speedway to continue to change lives right here in our community. To give back is what it’s all about, and Martinsville Speedway is really good at it and we are grateful.

"Thank you to the Speedway staff and the Grace Network volunteers that makes the magic happen. Merry Christmas, everyone!”

The donated toys and monetary donations will be distributed to over 800 area children through the Grace Network, which is a faith-based, first-stop center for resources for families in crisis. The organization supports those in the community who need support to keep a roof over their heads, homes warm and lighted, and food on the table with short-term assistance and long-term solutions.

To learn more about the Grace Network of Martinsville and Henry County, visit www.GraceNetworkMHC.org.

Over 28 years, the annual Christmas Toy Drive has impacted over 21,000 area children through nearly $320,000 in donations and over 50,000 toys to unwrap on Christmas morning in Martinsville and Henry County. The Christmas Toy Drive is one of the most popular events in the region with residents from Henry County and the surrounding counties in Virginia and North Carolina coming to support the community and take laps on the same historic half-mile short track as NASCAR’s biggest stars.