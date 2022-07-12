Martinsville Speedways hosts NASCAR tire test to look for fixes ahead of fall race weekend

The midway point in the summer – and the NASCAR season – doesn’t mean things have slowed down at Martinsville Speedway.

As the track continues to get ready for its two fall race weekends, it has also hosted NASCAR for tire tests of possible changes to the car ahead of the Cup Series Xfinity 500 at the end of October.

Martinsville Speedway hosted a tire test on June 21-22, with Cup Series drivers Kyle Busch, Tyler Reddick, and Austin Cindric in attendance for both days. The test included a rain-tire test, as well as tweaks to Goodyear tires and the bodies of the cars that could be used ahead of the fall race weekend.

The spring race at Martinsville finished with four cautions - two of which were for stage breaks - and five lead changes, a lackluster race that was met with negative reviews from fans and drivers. Drivers, at the time, also said the Cup Series Next Gen cars – which were racing at Martinsville for the first time since they were introduced at the start of the season – made passing on the short track difficult.

Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell said in an phone interview with the Bulletin on Friday that the disappointment in the quality of racing was universal throughout the sport.

“The biggest thing I can say to that is kudos to NASCAR for doing the tire test. They tested numerous things those two days,” Campbell said.

“Thankfully NASCAR realizes that the product that we put on the track in April was not what traditionally you see here at Martinsville. I hated it for the fans because it was not a good race, it was not exciting, and NASCAR saw that. So they realized that we can’t go back in October with the penultimate race and have the same results. So they’re working hard, their engineers and Goodyear and their engineers, they’re working to find out what went wrong, what they can do to fix it, and I think they will. I’m sure they will.”

Testing at tracks now has to be either an organizational test, a NASCAR test, or a tire test. Teams cannot do their own testing anymore.

Campbell said by the end of the year Martinsville will have hosted four tests this season, with others scheduled for August.

One of the biggest complaints from drivers following the spring race was a lack of tire falloff, which some attributed to cold temperatures. A wintry mix fell just before the green flag, and temperatures hovered in the 30s and 40s for much of the night.

At the time, drivers said they didn't think colder temperatures had anything to do with the way the track rubbered up. There is the expectation, too, that it should be at least a little warmer when the series returns on October. On the same weekend last fall, temperatures in Martinsville remained in the 50s through most of the day.

“We had snow and sleet right before the start of the race and it turned out really cold,” Campbell said of the spring race. “So there were a lot of factors that went into why that race was the way it was. That’s not usually the way it is, but Goodyear realized the track did not rubber up, they weren’t putting rubber down from the tires, so they know they’ve got work to do. They’ve got to figure out what is the tire that needs to come back so it does rubber up, you do have some fall off."

Campbell said he didn’t have too many discussions with NASCAR or engineers after the test, but he knows one thing that was changed on the cars was the underside. They put the same belly on the car that was used on the dirt track cars at Bristol Motor Speedway this spring, which Campbell believed reduced downforce “considerably,” he said, “and I think that’s what they’re shooting for.”

“The speeds were up in the turns this past race, and that’s not necessarily what we want,” Campbell added. “You heard so many drivers talking about being in clean air, and aero, and those things are really new to discussions when you’re talking Martinsville. You don’t really talk about, ‘Well, I got in clean air,’ or, ‘I was in dirty air. The car in front of me was messing my line up because of the air.’ So I think numerous things they tried in particular was that belly pan. I think they’re in the right direction with that from what they tell me. What they’ll try when they come back for the next test I’m not sure, but, like I said, it’s just great news that everybody realizes we’ve got an issue and everybody is working really hard to correct it.”

In a recent interview with The Athletic, Dale Earnhardt Jr. was asked what worries him the most about NASCAR when he thinks about the sport five years from now. Earnhardt’s response was the new car and how it races, particularly at short tracks like Martinsville.

While Campbell said the Next Gen car is a concern, to him it’s “a short-term concern,” he said.

“I think it’s growing pains, obviously,” Campbell added. “Sometimes you don’t know what the problem is until you incur it, and then you can’t fix it for that particular time.

“I think everybody realizes, yeah, it was a problem, and it’s a concern going forward and that it can’t happen again. And that’s the reason they scheduled the test as quick as they could, working on the tire, working on the aerodynamics of the car. So I have no concern going forward that they will fix the problem. There are a lot of smart people. During that test I can’t even tell you how many engineers were down there on the computers. It was unreal. If you look back decades ago, you’d have five, 10 guys with the car. There must have been 30 or 40 people down there collecting data and analyzing this, that, and the other.

“So I know they’re putting the attention to it and I know they’ll fix it. I think they fixed the problem with the mile-and-a-halfs, and at the same time it affected the short tracks. Sometimes you don’t know until you do it, but they’re on it, they’ll fix it. I’m not concerned going forward.

“What they do to fix it, I don’t know. That’s why they’re smarter than I am when it comes to that, but they’ll get it fixed.”

The Martinsville Speedway fall NASCAR race weekend will begin with the Virginia Is For Racing Lovers 200 as part of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, on October 27. The NASCAR Xfinity Series Dead On Tools 250 will take place on October 29 at 3 p.m., and the NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 will race on October 30 at 2 p.m.