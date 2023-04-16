MARTINSVILLE - Kyle Larson used to hate Martinsville Speedway. He dreaded seeing it on the schedule, and didn’t enjoy just about any time he competed there.

That hatred for the track made Sunday’s win that much more special.

Larson came back from starting 19th and drove his way to the front to pick up his first Martinsville victory in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series NOCO 400.

Just like in Sunday’s race where Larson gradually got better and better, his improved performances at Martinsville have also been gradual. He never finished in the top 10 until his fifth career start at the southern Virginia track, and he had just one top 10 in his first 11 races there.

Things have turned around for the driver of the No. 5 over the last two years. Following a 19th place finish in the spring of 2022, he finished second at Martinsville last fall, his best career finish at the track to that point, and his third top 5.

“This was probably the first weekend I’ve showed up here with a positive attitude, honestly,” Larson told reporters on Sunday. “I’ve left here just mad. I’ve hated this place. I’ve wished it would flood. I’ve wished a lot of bad things on this place, and it’s not going anywhere.

“I just think that it’s such a tough track, that’s why this win means a lot.”

If someone would have told Larson earlier in the day he would reach victory lane, he likely wouldn’t have believed them. The driver of the No. 5 was running ninth at the end of Stage 1, and tenth at the end of Stage 2.

“Never once did I really feel like we had the car to win,” he said.

He drove into top 10 easily in the first stage, which he said started giving him some confidence.

That attitude changed during the stage break caution.

“The next run I was really bad,” he said. “The next couple runs I was really bad. I was, not really pouty, I was trying to stay positive. I was like, ‘It’s typical Martinsville… I suck, it’s probably me. The car is fine, it’s just me.’”

Larson credited his team and crew chief Cliff Daniels for making the right strategy calls in the second half of the race.

He stayed in the top 10 following the second stage break, and eventually moved his way to the front, thanks in large part to the final caution of the day on Lap 344. After 10 caution laps, Joey Logano took the lead on the restart with Larson right on his heels.

The two battled for the lead for a time before Larson overtook Logano and found clean air, cruising the rest of the way.

“I was able to battle Joey for the lead and knew it was going to be tough,” he said. “I knew he’s very hard to pass at a place like this, and once you do get by him he’s not done, so I knew I was going to get a shot in the back from him. Thankfully, my car just had a lot more grip than his at the time and I got away.”

Larson was the ninth different driver to lead a lap on Sunday.

The early part of the race was all Ryan Preece. The No. 41 car won qualifying on Saturday, started up front, and led the first 135 laps with ease.

After the first race caution of the day came out, Preece pitted for new tires, and was assessed a speeding penalty on pit road, dropping him out of the top 20.

The No. 41 stayed near the back of the pack the rest of the way, and eventually finished 15th.

The Stage 1 win for Preece was the first of his career.

Following the pole winner’s miscue, teammates Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez took advantage, restarting up front on Lap 142.

Kevin Harvick also took advantage, restarting fifth. Harvick has struggled at Martinsville as of late, but he eventually worked his way to the front on Sunday, taking the lead on Lap 167 and holding it for 19 laps on the way to a win in Stage 2.

Sunday was the first time Harvick has led at Martinsville in five years. It was also his first stage win of the season.

Briscoe overtook Harvick for the lead out of the stage caution, and stayed there for 38 laps.

Logano finished second after starting the day 15th and staying below 20th, struggling to stay on the lead lap, for much of the early portions of the race.

Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, and Briscoe rounded out the top 5.

Larson’s Hendrick Motorsports teammates Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman, and William Byron finished 10th, 11th, and 23rd.

Elliott was racing for the first time in six weeks after being forced to sit out with a broken leg suffered in an off-track accident.

With the win, Larson moves up to fourth in the Cup Series standings, behind Christopher Bell, Ross Chastain, and Harvick.

The Grandfather Clock trophy is especially special for Larson. Not because of the trophy itself – “I’m not into clocks or anything like that,” he said with a laugh. But it's special for everything it signifies.

“I think when you can accomplish something that you don’t see possible, when you do accomplish it, it moves up the ladder pretty high," he said. "It is is an extremely special win for me. I’ve worked very hard to get better here. I feel like every time there’s a test available I get put on that list to test here because I struggle and we want to get better. So I’ve got tons of laps around here and not many top 10s. Honestly, I probably have more races where I’ve finished a lap down instead of the lead lap. It’s been difficult.

“I was teared up the whole last lap. I heard Cliff was teared up too, so that feels really, really special because he’s so strong, and like emotionally strong. To hear that means a lot. This wins here today means a lot for everybody.

“Being that it’s a clock doesn’t add any significance to me, but I think every time I look at it, it will remind me of the 10 years of struggling that I’ve had here.”