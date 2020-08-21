BREAKING: Martinsville Speedway cancels 2020 ValleyStar Credit Union 300 late model race

Martinsville Speedway announced Friday The ValleyStar Credit Union 300 NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race has officially been canceled due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The race was scheduled to be run on September 26. Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell told the Bulletin last week that the track would not run the race if fans were not allowed to be in the stands.
“The ValleyStar Credit Union 300 is a tradition that brings the racing Virginia community together to root for their favorite local racers at The Short Track, so we will miss this annual day of competition due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Campbell said in a release from the track.
"We support the decision to cancel the race due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is imperative that we consider the safety of all spectators, teams and drivers,” said Delbert Lee Morgan, CEO/President of ValleyStar Credit Union.
The cancellation comes on the same day that Richmond Raceway announced it would not have fans for the track’s 3-day NASCAR weekend scheduled for September 10-12. Campbell told the Bulletin that Martinsville Speedway had plans to submit the same safety protocol plan Richmond submitted to Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam.
Martinsville has not announced whether fans will be allowed to attend the NASCAR Truck, Xfinity, and Cup Series races scheduled for October 30-November 1.
“NASCAR and Martinsville Speedway will continue to work closely with public health officials, medical experts and state and federal officials on a plan to host fans for the Xfinity 500 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race this fall,” Campbell said. “We look forward to a historic weekend of racing as we host the penultimate races of the NASCAR season for the first-time in the 73-year history of Martinsville Speedway.”
Ticketholders for the NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race will be contacted by the Martinsville Ticket Office in the coming days to share ticket options.
