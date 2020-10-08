BREAKING: Martinsville Speedway to allow limited number of fans for three upcoming NASCAR playoff races

Martinsville Speedway will see fans in the stands for all three NASCAR races scheduled at the end of this month, the track announced Thursday.

Martinsville will host the penultimate playoff races for the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, Xfinity Series and Cup Series beginning on Oct. 30. The Cup Series race will run at 2 p.m. on Nov. 1.

Limited fans will be allowed in the stands, though the track did not announce how many for each race.

“Martinsville Speedway is home to some of the most competitive and dramatic racing in NASCAR, so we look forward to welcoming fans back to be a part of the experience,” Martinsville President Clay Campbell said in a release. “The roar of the engines combined with the return of fans’ cheers will make the intense battle to set the field for the NASCAR Championship that much greater.

"After successfully hosting a June NASCAR Cup Series race, Martinsville will be ready to welcome fans back for a safe race experience in the commonwealth.”

The NASCAR Cup Series raced at the track on a midweek night in June without fans in the stands because of the pandemic. The ValleyStar500 late model race scheduled for the end of September at Martinsville Speedway was canceled because fans were not allowed to attend.