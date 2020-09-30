BREAKING: NASCAR announces 2021 race dates at Martinsville Speedway

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The NASCAR Cup Series will go to Richmond Raceway the following weekend for back-to-back April dates in Virginia.

Wednesday’s announcement of the schedule included many big changes from years past. The schedule included a dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway in March, the week before coming to Martinsville. The Bristol race will mark the first time the Cup Series will race on dirt since 1970. The track will fill it’s 0.533-mile track with dirt to replace the traditional spring race on the concrete.

Bristol will return to concrete for the playoffs in September.

The 2021 season will also feature six road courses, including a move from the oval to the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Road America in Wisconsin and Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas will also be added to the schedule. The series will also race at mainstays Sonoma Raceway in California, Watkins Glen in New York and the Charlotte Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The 2021 All-Star race will take place at Texas Motor Speedway to make up for a loss of a points race.

Kentucky and Chicagoland Speedways will not host Cup Series races next season, and Michigan International and Dover International Speedways will only host one.

Tickets for both 2021 races at Martinsville are on sale. The track has not announced if fans will be permitted to attend this fall’s race weekend races.

Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.