Campbell: Daytona 500 launches new NASCAR season, Martinsville Speedway 75th anniversary

(Editor’s Note: This is a guest column by Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell, who is writing from Daytona Beach, Florida as he prepares for his work with NASCAR for the Daytona 500 and the start of the 2022 season.)

The most wonderful NASCAR time of the year, outside of Martinsville Speedway race weekends, is finally here.

The Great American Race, the 64th running of the DAYTONA 500, will launch a new era of NASCAR when the green flag waves on Sunday, at 2:30 p.m. With the Next Gen race car and new drivers and race teams making their debut in front of a sold-out crowd at Daytona International Speedway, the new NASCAR season will launch like never before, and with more momentum than we’ve had in a very long time.

The introduction of the Next Gen car is three years in the making. It replaces the Gen 6 car in the NASCAR Cup Series, which was active from 2013 to 2021. The Next Gen car is a marvel of engineering that was designed to enhance the competition on the track and be more similar to the street version of the Chevrolet Camaro, Ford Mustang, and Toyota Camry.

The new season also introduces a host of drivers in new places. With new or second year ownership in the sport led by Michael Jordan, Pitbull, and Floyd Mayweather, there are some global names who are now part of NASCAR.

Some of highlights from the annual Silly Season includes: former Cup Series champion Kurt Busch moving to 23XI Racing owned by Jordan and Virginia native Denny Hamlin, Jeff Burton’s son Harrison Burton taking the wheel of the iconic No. 21 for Wood Brothers Racing from Stuart, another former Cup champion Brad Keselowski is now a driver-owner with RFK Racing, (formerly Roush Fenway Racing), the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Austin Cindric moving to Cup in the No. 2 Ford for Team Penske (Keselowski’s last ride), and Ross Chastain piloting the No. 1 for Trackhouse Racing.

While there are many positive changes in NASCAR this season, there is also a historic milestone for our home track with the 75th anniversary of Martinsville Speedway.

Founded in 1947 by my grandfather, H. Clay Earles, Martinsville Speedway has become known around the globe for its one-of-a-kind race competition, distinctive paperclip shape, scenic Norfolk Southern Railway behind the backstretch, iconic Martinsville grandfather clock trophy, famous Martinsville hot dogs and our truly authentic, traditional race experience.

Martinsville Speedway is the only NASCAR track to host Cup Series races every year since the series' inception in 1949. The track was paved in 1955 and remains the shortest track on the Cup Series schedule at 0.526 miles.

In 1964, my grandfather decided it was time for a different type of trophy for race winners, so the track introduced what is now one of the most iconic trophies in all of sports with the Martinsville grandfather clock. Fred Lorenzen won the first Martinsville grandfather clock in 1964.

After 70 years of racing, in 2017 Martinsville Speedway became the first major motorsports facility in the nation to install LED lights. In the fall of that year, Martinsville’s Cup Series race was the first to finish under the lights at the track. On June 20, 2020, the first full Cup Series night race at Martinsville Speedway was won by Joe Gibbs Racing’s Martin Truex Jr.

As part of our 75th Anniversary celebration, we have partnered with the NASCAR Hall of Fame to recognize the history and legacy of the track with an exhibit in the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, N.C. This will be the first-ever exhibit honoring a track’s historic anniversary as well as its impact and contributions in the history of NASCAR. The exhibit will officially open in advance of our spring race weekend.

NASCAR will return to Martinsville Speedway for its first-ever consecutive three race weekend of night races with all three premier series on April 7-9, featuring the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series on April 7 at 8 p.m., NASCAR Hall-of-Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. competing in the Call 811 Before You Dig 250 Powered by Call811.com NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race on April 8 at 7:30 p.m., and the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 Cup Series race on April 9 at 7:30 p.m.

In the fall, Martinsville will host the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale on Oct. 27, and penultimate races with the Dead On Tools 250 Xfinity Series Playoff race on Oct. 29 at 3 p.m., and Xfinity 500 Cup Series race on Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. In short track battles that can only happen at Martinsville, the fall races will crown the Whelen Modified Tour champion and set the field for the Xfinity and Cup Series championships the following week at Phoenix Raceway.

The ValleyStar Credit Union 300, the nation’s biggest, richest, and most prestigious NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race, will also return for an entertaining evening of intense competition on Sept. 24. Last year, Landon Pembelton, a sixteen-year-old Amelia, Va. native, shocked the field by capturing the checkered flag. In our most unpredictable race of the year, anything can happen.

As the sport waves the green flag on the 2022 NASCAR season with the DAYTONA 500, preparations are already underway for competition’s return to Martinsville Speedway. As you watch The Great American Race on FOX Sunday, we hope you’ll make your plans to join us for our 75th Anniversary season. NASCAR tickets are available for purchase today via phone at 877-RACE-TIX or online at martinsvillespeedway.com.