Campbell: NASCAR race delays in Texas could affect scheduling of preliminary races at Martinsville Speedway

With just four days until NASCAR returns to Martinsville for the second time in 2020, Campbell said his team at the track is going through typical race-week protocol.

“It’s just the last-minute touchups, details, making sure all the Is are dotted and the Ts are crossed,” he said. “And that’s a typical beginning of a race week. Making sure we haven’t missed anything, and obviously with the situation in Texas that just throws another unknown to the equation.

“We’re hoping Texas gets in early in the next day or so, and then we’ll know exactly what we need to do for our weekend.”

All three national series will run at Martinsville for the first time in more than a decade, but this weekend’s race will be the first time fans will be in the stands at the track this year. The spring race at Martinsville was delayed until June and run with empty stands because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Even though the focus for Campbell and NASCAR is on the final three races of 2020, Campbell said it’s “an ongoing process,” with the series looking ahead to 2021 and possible contingency plans, should the coronavirus pandemic go into next year.