Prior to last fall, Christopher Bell had raced at Martinsville Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series five times. Only once in those chances did he finish in the top 10, when he came home with a seventh place finish in the spring of 2021.

In the four other races, he had finishes of 28th, 15th, 17th, and 20th.

Bell admits Martinsville was a place he didn’t enjoy travelling to. Despite his short track upbringing, something about The Paperclip didn’t fit his style.

That was until last October. In last fall’s Xfinity 500 at Martinsville, Bell started the day 20th, but worked his way up to the front, eventually leading 150 laps, including the final one on the way to his first Grandfather Clock trophy win.

As the NASCAR Cup Series returns to southern Virginia this weekend, Bell comes to town with a new feeling – confidence.

“I would definitely say my confidence level will be higher,” Bell said in a recent phone interview with the Bulletin. “Martinsville has been typically a track I haven’t felt the greatest at and haven’t enjoyed the most. But after the last time we went there and had that great showing, I feel like going in there I will know what to expect and know what I need my car to do in order to contend for the win, so I’m definitely going to have more confidence going back.”

Confidence will be especially high for the entire No. 20 team, which is coming off of a win on Sunday in the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Bell is one of the most seasoned and decorated dirt racers among the current Cup Series drivers, but Sunday was his first win on the Bristol dirt after finishing 34th and 7th in two previous tries.

In eight races this season, Bell has one win, five top 5 finishes, and a pole win at Fontana. Only twice this season has he started outside of the top 10, and only twice has he finished outside the top 10. He’s currently at the top of the Cup Series standings.

Much like this season, Bell said he found success at Martinsville last fall thanks to the car his team at Joe Gibbs Racing prepared.

“The car was just extremely strong,” he said. “Definitely the best car that I’ve had there out of however many starts I have had.”

The car this spring will be different, though. NASCAR introduced a new rules package for short tracks after lackluster races last spring that saw cars struggling to pass in the new Next Gen cars that were introduced at the beginning of the 2022 season.

The aerodynamic rules package hope to decrease downforce created by the cars, with modifications including a smaller two-inch rear spoiler, removal of three diffuser strakes, engine panel strakes and trimming the diffuser’s outer fencing.

Drivers, including Bell, tested the new rules in a test session at Martinsville last summer, and got their first racing experience with the changes at Phoenix Raceway on March 12.

Bell said he learned a lot at that test and is hopeful for a better racing product this weekend.

“It definitely pulled a lot of grip out of the car, so I think whenever we get to the racetracks that are notoriously slick… Martinsville typically gets really slick on older tires, so when we get to Martinsville and we get into those long green flag runs, I think you’re going to see a lot of guys sliding around and it should be exciting to watch.

“Phoenix probably wasn’t the greatest test for us, but the goal is always to improve the racing product and make it to where we can pass,” Bell said. “That spring Martinsville race last year was one of the most miserable races from inside the car, and I’m sure it wasn’t much better from outside the car either, so hopefully we can pass a little bit better. We just want to put on a good show.”

Between tests and finding victory lane, Bell has learned a lot about NASCAR’s oldest track over the last year. He’s hopeful that will equal more success on Sunday.

“I think the biggest thing that I learned is what I need my car to do in order to be successful,” he said. “It always takes a good race no matter what track you go to to learn that, and we finally had it that week. There was a tire test in the middle of summer last year that we went to and we learned a lot at that tire test, myself and the team, as well, to make the improvements to get better for the fall race.

“Obviously, it was a huge moment to be able to win and lock into the final four. I’d like nothing more to be able to go back-to-back at Martinsville.”