It’s not about how many laps are in a race, it’s about who’s in front when the race is over.

Corey Heim grabbed the lead in Friday’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Long John Silver’s 200 at Martinsville Speedway on Lap 42, and held it for 82 more.

Rain throughout the night made it so that’s all he needed.

The race started exactly two hours after its originally scheduled start time thanks to lightning that was spotted in the area just as trucks were rolling off of pit road after getting the command.

At just a little past 9:30 p.m., after a heavy storm rolled past the speedway, cars started the race on wet weather tires, the first time they’ve been used on an oval track. The rain tires stayed on for 27 laps until a competition caution was called and cars came to the pits to change to slicks.

After the caution, Kyle Busch and Heim started 1-2 up front, and Heim pulled away from the Cup Series champion to take his first lead after starting the day fourth.

Heim held the lead for six laps to win Stage 1.

During the stage break caution, rain started to fall again, prompting another red flag from NASCAR. The delay didn’t last nearly as long as the first stoppage, as jet dryers went around quickly to get the track raceable again.

The race went green again on Lap 71, but it only stayed green for 24 more laps the rest of the way. On-track incidents brought out four more cautions, and the race was eventually called on Lap 124 due to more rain and midnight quickly approaching.

Throughout all the stoppages, cautions, and restarts, Heim stayed up front.

The win is the first of the season for the 21-year-old, and just his second top-5.

Busch, Zane Smith, Ty Majeski, and Tanner Gray rounded out the top five finishers on Friday. Smith won the pole award earlier in the day and started the day first.