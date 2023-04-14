There’s a new saying among people around Martinsville Speedway.

“Only at Martinsville.”

The motto, according to track president Clay Campbell, was something he and other employees started saying following last fall’s NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500, when driver Ross Chastain defied logic and physics, riding the wall for nearly half the track in what has since been named the “Hail Melon.”

Since that fall, part of the wall where Chastain’s scraps were still visible was removed as a way to preserve history. When the wall was removed during a ceremony last month, Campbell still wasn’t sure where it would end up, but he said it was likely either going to the NASCAR Hall of Fame or the home of Chastain’s Trackhouse Racing team, both in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The wall has been replaced and paint and won’t show any signs of Chastain’s move when NASCAR returns to Martinsville Speedway this weekend, but Campbell said the momentum from last fall will still carry over into this spring.

“Ticket sales have been going good, in fact we’re up on consumer sales,” Campbell said in a phone interview with the Bulletin on Monday. “We judge it to 2019. Last year, you can’t compare a night race to a day race, that’s different, but if you go back and compare apples-to-apples, consumer sales have been up, so we’re really pleased with that.

“We’re Looking forward to a great weekend with all three series here. It’s a big weekend for us, a big weekend for NASCAR. We’re looking forward to it.”

The NASCAR weekend will begin with the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series on Friday night. The NASCAR Xfinity Series will race on Saturday night, and the NASCAR Cup Series will finish the weekend on Sunday afternoon.

The excitement of the 2022 fall race at Martinsville overshadowed a largely disappointing Cup Series race in the spring last year, a race that saw many drivers complain about an inability to pass in the new NASCAR Next Gen cars.

NASCAR has made attempts to improve the racing product at short tracks, introducing a new rules package for the Next Gen car that were made in hopes of decreasing downforce created by the cars, with modifications including a smaller two-inch rear spoiler, and removal of three diffuser strakes and engine panel strakes.

The rules package was used at 1-mile Phoenix raceway, 3/4-mile Richmond Raceway, and the dirt race at half-mile Bristol. This week will be the first time the new rules are in place at a true asphalt half-mile track.

Those in the sport are hopeful fans will see a race much more akin to what they’ve come to expect at Martinsville.

“I think what they could expect is really good short track racing, and that’s what Martinsville has always produced,” Campbell said. “Yea, I think last year’s race was a little lackluster, but NASCAR is aware of that and they’ve taken measures to improve it.”

Chastain’s move won’t be replicated this weekend, or ever again. NASCAR cited rule 10.5.2.6.A, which states “any violations deemed to compromise the safety of an event or otherwise pose a dangerous risk to the safety of competitors, officials, spectators or others are treated with the highest degree of seriousness,” and officials said a move like Chastain’s would result in a penalty moving forward.

That’s something Campbell is happy about. It means the “Only at Martinsville” moniker will live on.

“We’re glad for that because that way it connects that move to Martinsville Speedway from now to eternity,” he said. “That’s a Ross Chastain/Martinsville Speedway moment. It’ll be in the history books of NASCAR forever.”

Even though fans won’t see that particular move this weekend, Campbell is certain those in attendance, both longtime race-goers and those coming to the southern Virginia track for the first time, will see something that they can see “Only at Martinsville.”

“The racing you see here, there’s not a bad seat in the house. I don’t care where you sit, you get to see everything you’re paying for,” Campbell said. “All of the things that we have programed in our midway, really you’ve got something to see and do from the time you get here until the time you leave. It’s unbelievable all the different things we have for our fans from the time you get here. Q&As, all types of entertainment, music, it’s pretty cool. Years ago it was just the race itself. Now it’s something all day long and into the night. So that’s what fans can expect when they come here, an enjoyable day and night unlike any other.

“I think what we can duplicate is the style of racing, the moments in time that you have seen year after year here at Martinsville,” he added. “I think we have a brand unlike any other in motorsports, and I think that’s what people expect here. You can’t really point to any one driver that is a favorite. You’ve got numerous drivers. You can’t point to any manufacturer that’s a favorite, all three of them are good here. So I think that’s what fans expect. The intense, short track racing that you see here. And you really don’t see it anywhere else.”