Harrison Burton adds to family's grandfather clock collection with Xfinity Series victory at Martinsville Speedway

Following several other lead changes – there were seven in the first two stages – A.J. Allmendinger built a better than full second lead over Burton. The two battled up front for about 40 laps before getting into one another, forcing Allmendinger to make an ill-timed green flag pit stop on Lap 200 for a flat tire. The stop put him a lap down and gave Burton the lead for good.

Burton continued to stay out front for the final 50 laps.

“We’ve won four races but this was the first race where we’ve been dominant,” he said. “All others were 3-wide for the lead or last lap passes… This was a lot less stressful I’d say.”

Burton called Martinsville a home track. His father and family are from South Boston, just over an hour east of Martinsville.

Jeff Burton was calling the Saturday’s race for NBC Sports, and interviewed his son on TV following the win.

“It’s amazing to win here at what is one of my home tracks,” he said. “I can say I did what my dad did.”