Any time Harrison Burton gets to race at Martinsville Speedway it’s special.

The second-year NASCAR Cup Series driver came to Martinsville often growing up, following his dad, Jeff Burton, a long time Cup Series veteran who grew up in nearby South Boston.

But trips to Martinsville are especially special for Burton now that he’s driving for Wood Brothers Racing, NASCAR’s oldest team which got its start in nearby Stuart.

Burton comes to Martinsville this week off of a 15th place finish at the Bristol dirt race last weekend. He’s struggled in eight races this year, never getting into the top 10. But he’s hoping to turn that around this weekend, and Martinsville is a fine place to try.

Burton spoke with the Bulletin this week about driving for the Wood Brothers and how he’s feeling heading to his team’s home track. Here’s what he had to say.

Martinsville Bulletin: This being NASCAR’s 75th, and you’re driving for the Wood Brothers. How does that feel for you to be driving during NASCAR’s big anniversary while also driving for NASCAR’s oldest team?

Burton: It’s really cool. I take a lot of pride in driving the Wood Brothers car and kind of trying to honor their history in the best way I can. What a cool year to do that, right? It’s such a cool year to drive the 21 car. If you could pick a year, I think this would be a good year to do it. Overall it’s been really cool and I’ve gotten to talk to (vice president) Len (Wood), and (president) Eddie (Wood) and (founder) Leonard (Wood), (co-owner) Kim (Wood Hall), (senior VP) Keven (Wood), that whole family about stories, history about their race team, and this year kind of brings some more of those stories out. It’s been really cool to be a part of that, for sure.

How do you think your season is going so far?

It’s been up and down. I feel like we’ve had speed at some race tracks, and have a few weekends when we haven’t had speed. I think Fontana was a decent day for us, we finished 15th, but I feel like we were probably better than a 15th place car at the end of the race there, so that was good. I think Bristol Dirt I was probably about a 20th place car but finished 15th, so there’s two of those races where you kind of finish in the same spot but had different reasons to get there.

If we can kind of combine the races we have speed and execute it, I think we can run really, really well. I look at this weekend going to Martinsville, I think I finished 13th or 12th last year there and qualified 10th, so I feel pretty decent about Martinsville. I feel like it’s a good weekend for us to try and build off of a decent weekend last weekend and get some momentum going.

With this being your second year with the team and in Cup, are you a little more comfortable this year than you were last year?

I think so, yea. I think it’s easier now just because I know everybody, if that makes sense. My first three weeks working with the team was in preseason testing and all that. I was having a hard time just trying to remember all the engineers and what their names were, what their jobs were, and who I went to for what information.

Now, I feel like I’ve really got that down and gotten to really grow and like them. Our team really treats each other like a family which is really important, I think, for the Wood Brothers. And on top of that, on the competition side, I know the cars better. I have notes to build off of and can kind of predict what to expect. So that’s important stuff, for sure, when you kind of start to build that notebook when results start to come.

I was going to ask what the toughest learning curve was for you last year. Would you say just getting to know the team and the car was the toughest thing for you as a rookie?

I’d say the hardest thing was probably getting to learn the car on top of all of that. So you go to the new team, you’re learning new people, you’re learning new series, you’re learning new competition, and then on top of that the car that you’re driving is really foreign. It was really foreign to me. I don’t know if other guys had the same feeling or not, but, to me, it felt really different to really anything I’d ever driven before, so it took me a while to kind of really just focus on the car and not all the other stuff. So trying to balance that, I think, was the hardest part.

You mentioned, some of your better finishes this year were at short tracks, and you have a win at Martinsville in the past in the Xfinity Series. Does all of that combined kind of give you a little more confidence heading into this weekend?

Anytime I’ve won somewhere I go back to that track with more confidence. And I feel like I at least know for a fact I can win at this race track. There’s a 1 on a scoresheet somewhere saying I’ve won a race here. So there’s confidence in that. You definitely have confirmed that you can do it, you know that it’s possible, you just have to execute a race there. You have the skillset at whatever racetrack it may be to run well.

Obviously, winning in Cup is a different level than winning an Xfinity race. But, on the other hand, at the end of the day it’s still just racing. The Xfinity Series is really, really tough, so there is confidence in that, for sure.

Do you expect any changes with the new short track package? How do you think the car will perform compared to last year?

I think it’ll be a little different. I think we’ll go and probably struggle more with rear grip in entry and exits in the corners, which, I think, will produce some better racing. It’ll be more important, I think, to have discipline and hit the bottom and hit your marks a little better instead of just kind of driving and blast through them and carry entry and exit speed and not really worry about anywhere else.

So I think some of that will come back to where it’s a little bit more on the old school side of things. And I hope we can race well and not be affected by dirty air. I felt like at Richmond it was a step forward in that regard. I felt like it was some really good racing going on, and I think that that is a big part to that new aero package.

Hopefully it does well at Martinsville. I feel like it does well at certain speed racing and not so well at other ones, so we’ll see if Martinsville is in that range.

So what do you feel like will be the key for you and the team to have a good finish and hopefully get to Victory Lane this week?

I think the biggest thing is qualifying. It sounds kind of crazy, right? The biggest thing to win the race is qualifying, but you don’t necessarily have to sit on the pole and qualify first, but if you qualify poorly and you miss a corner, if you lock the left front tire and have to start in the back, have to start 28th, 25th, towards the back of the field, you’re in deep trouble early. It’s going to be so hard to not go a lap down.

Kind of in the past, you’ve seen guys who did bad qualifying laps, maybe they had good cars but they just can’t get out of that back of the pack group because it’s so hard to pass. Aero affects everybody and the leader has none of those problems. He’s got clean track in front of him. The leader can run that group down and before you know it he’s right on your tail lapping people. I think qualifying is going to be really important and it puts a lot of pressure on it, which is good. It makes qualifying something you have to tune in for, for sure, because your favorite driver could absolutely set themselves up for a race win or for failure in just a matter of two laps. So lots of pressure on those laps, for sure.