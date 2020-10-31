'I definitely think we need to win this week': Chase Elliott talks his preparation and confidence ahead of Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway

In the week leading up to Martinsville, for you as a driver but also for the team, what is the biggest thing that you all try to fine tune?

I think the big stuff and those fine tuning items really is just taking what you learned the last race and trying to tweak it and make it better. That’s really all you can do. We don’t have practice to go off of from Friday so it’s not like we can fine tune practice and make a lot of those changes, so we’re really just thinking through items that we might want to change on the car, and thinking about how they might affect the car, how we think they’re going to affect the car, and compare that to the last race. And that’s really all we have to go off of, so just hoping we make the right guesses and the right changes to to be better and hope we hit that better than everybody else.

From the last race in June, it was a night race so the temperatures might be pretty similar on Sunday. Was there anything from that race you could take into this week?