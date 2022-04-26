'I don’t want it dispersed all over the country. I want it here': Martinsville Speedway artifacts collection finds temporary home at Piedmont Arts

Martinsville Speedway doesn’t have an official historian, but when someone approached Heidi Pinkston about doing an exhibit at Piedmont Arts celebrating the track’s 75th anniversary, the museum’s executive director knew exactly who she needed to call.

“The first thing I did was call Dink Gardner,” Pinkston said in a recent interview. “I called him before I called [Martinsville Speedway President] Clay Campbell. Because Dink is what I would consider the unofficial historian of the Speedway.”

Longtime race fan Gardner grew up in Martinsville and attended his first race at Martinsville Speedway in 1956, when he was 10 years old and the track was 9.

That summer, H. Clay Earles, the Speedway’s founder, held a race where convertible and hardtop cars faced off against each other. Gardner’s father took him and a couple of friends to the race in the family’s brand new 1956 Dodge.

“A 1956 Dodge won the race, and we got to laugh at all the Ford and Chevrolet kids and their dads leaving with losing vehicles,” Gardner said.

That race began a lifetime love of Gardner’s hometown track. He went to several races in high school and only missed a few once he got to college. He eventually joined the Speedway’s 500 Committee, a group of locals who serve as ambassadors for the track. Gardner hasn’t missed a race at Martinsville since he joined the committee in 1987.

And every time he’s gone to a race, he’s kept every souvenir.

“Everything I had I just never threw away. I was just kind of a pack rat,” he said.

Gardner’s affinity for collecting began with baseball cards, as he compiled a complete collection of players from 1953 through the 1990s. When he sold his cards to help put his kids through college, he realized he had a lot of other Martinsville Speedway memorabilia, and turned his sights on getting more.

ON DISPLAY

The vast history of Martinsville Speedway can be seen almost as soon as you walk in the door to Piedmont Arts. In the lobby sits a display case of pins from decades of races, and beside the case is a folder of photos, press releases, and other random artifacts Gardner has curated himself.

Some artifacts in the folder have a personal touch. There’s a photo of Gardner’s uncle, who raced a bit while also running a music bar in Franklin County when Gardner was a kid.

Others artifacts are more fun, like the list from a decades past pool of sports writers, radio station and TV reporters—170 in all from as far as Washington state—who were picking the pole winner for a Martinsville race. The winner was to receive the grand prize of — one ham.

Hanging on the wall in the lobby are paintings, which include one of modifieds legend Ray Hendrick, the winningest driver in Martinsville Speedway history. Another painting portrays the ending of a 1989 Martinsville race won by Darrell Waltrip, who edged Dale Earnhardt the finish line. It’s the same picture that was on the cover of a later race program.

The painting is signed by all three drivers depicted: Waltrip, Earnhardt and Rusty Wallace. Getting Earnhardt’s signature took some trickery, and Waltrip’s endorsement comes with a special message.

“Channel 13 came down to film and Earnhardt knew and was having fun for the cameras,” Gardner said. “I knew the red light was on … So I just said, ‘Dale … would you sign this poster?’ and he looked at me and his eyes almost went both ways looking at me and looking at the camera and knowing the red light was still on. And he signed.

“And I asked Darrell … He had to stop and look at it. He had never seen it. And I said, ‘Would you sign it Thanks guys?’ And he said, ‘Oh yea!’”

The painting’s artist, Garry Hill, asked Gardner if he could have the signed copy, but Gardner refused.

“My response when Garry asked what I wanted for it was, ‘Garry you haven’t done enough Martinsville stuff yet to even discuss it.’”

The rest of the exhibit at Piedmont Arts is right up the stairs, and features 27 pieces in all.

Gardner has a story for all of them.

“I try to show people what it was like,” he said. “You go over there now and you can’t imagine what it used to look like.”

One flag on the wall from a Martinsville Speedway race came out of the trunk of a one-time track pace car that had titles in the glove compartment from Detroit to Daytona Beach to Martinsville to Earles himself. Gardner said the car was sold to a one-time Martinsville Speedway bookkeeper who intended to gift it to her 17-year-old daughter until she found out the car would go upwards of 160 miles per hour.

The story goes that the bookkeeper parked the car for about 15 years until selling it another memorabilia collector who found the flag and gave it to Gardner.

There are plaques commemorating Martinsville Speedway’s 25th anniversary, a 50th anniversary checkered flag signed by 15 drivers, other Garry Hill prints, two prints from West Virginia artist William D. Goebel depicting Martinsville Speedway both from its days as a dirt track and in its current built-up state. There’s a photo taken by a late local photographer who sometime in the mid-1980s used a 1906 box camera to get the cars going around Turns 3 and 4.

Among other paintings, posters and photographs is one picture of Earles and his young grandson, Clay Campbell, who serves as the track’s president today. A smaller version of that photo, Gardner said, sat in Earles’s office when he still worked at the Speedway.

There is also an original movie poster from “The Last American Hero,” a 1972 movie that was filmed over three days at Martinsville Speedway. Race footage for the film was taken from the September 1972 Old Dominion 500.

As is typical after every race, crews cleaned up the stands of trash left by fans, even though filming for the movie was to begin the next day.

“The director comes in and goes, ‘Where is the garbage? Put it back!’” Gardner said. “They had to go find literally cans they hadn’t disposed of yet and litter a small section of the stands back so they could shoot like the race was just over.”

Beneath the movie poster is a story by longtime Martinsville Speedway public relations manager, Dick Thompson, talking about the filming.

Favorites

Gardner’s two most prized pieces of Martinsville Speedway memorabilia are also on display.

When Richard Petty retired as a driver in 1992, Gardner wanted something of his favorite driver’s final race at Martinsville. Unfortunately, Petty “tore the car up so bad there wasn’t anything to really get of note,” Gardner said.

Through the grapevine, someone approached Gardner saying he may have something of interest – the back bumper and a tire off of Petty’s car from the first Martinsville race in 1992, Petty’s second-to-last. Both items are signed by Petty.

The other favorite of Gardner’s collection is a frame with several different photos from his first race on the 500 Committee. One is of him and his wife, and another is of his wife and Petty with the inscription “childhood sweetheart and childhood hero.”

The frame also has two photos taken by Gardner of Petty’s car from the press box in Turns 3 and 4, and a final photo taken by legendary NASCAR photographer T. Taylor Warren of Petty’s wreck from that day.

Lost to history Unlike from other NASCAR tracks from across the country, getting historical artifacts from Martinsville Speedway is much more difficult to come across. According to Gardner, if Earles wasn’t going to use something the next year he would just destroy it.

“He kept nothing. That’s why some of this is so hard to find,” Gardner said. “At some speedways you can just find stuff a dime a dozen. The Martinsville stuff, not so much at all.”

That’s part of the reason Gardner has only been able to track down three race posters in his time collecting, all of which are also in the Piedmont Arts display. He’s come across random things here and there at flea markets and would always inquire if the owner had anything else or knew of people who did.

“From that it expanded,” Gardner said. “It’s just a hodgepodge of everything. And if it’s something from Martinsville and I don’t have it, I’d like to have it.”

Even with so much currently on display at Piedmonts Arts, Gardner has much more at his home, and he’s loaned 18 other artifacts to the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, North Carolina.

One day Gardner would like to find a place to “park it all,” he said. Somewhere close to home so people in Martinsville can appreciate the history we have right here.

For now, it will continue to be on display at Piedmont Arts through May 7.

“I don’t want it dispersed all over the country. I want it here,” Gardner said. “It deserves to stay here.”

“We had over a 100 preschoolers come in and they walk by and they’re just like ‘Woah!’ They’re so excited,” Pinkston said. “It’s great having all these pieces here and seeing everybody come in. A lot of people don’t even realize they’re here.”

Cara Cooper is the sports editor for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

