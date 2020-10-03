'It’s a great schedule for us': Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell talks about the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series schedule and 'unfinished business' in 2020

Believe it or not it’s quite a bit of difference in hosting a day race and a night race. Operationally, with what it takes. And we didn’t have fans here in June and we will next year, so that even makes it more of a challenge. Because if you run a day race you’re looking at 10 hours or whatever from the time we open up in the morning throughout the event. But with a night race it’s all day and half the night for us. Not for the fans, but what we have to do to prepare.

We always try to get a little intel from the events we have plus we go to other events and learn from them as well, so I think we’ll be ready for April 10 next year.

NASCAR officials mentioned in the press conference when the schedule was released there would likely be more one-day shows next year like this year (races without qualifying or practice in the days leading up). Have you heard anything about if that could be the case for Martinsville and how do you feel the one-day event you hosted in June went?

I don’t know yet. The main thing was to get the schedule built. NASCAR did an incredible job getting that put together and spent a lot of work on their part to do it. So that was first and foremost, getting the date of the race set. Every other part of the weekend we don’t know yet as far as times and things like that. That’ll be coming in the near future.