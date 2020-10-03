'It’s a great schedule for us': Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell talks about the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series schedule and 'unfinished business' in 2020

Even though Martinsville Speedway has “unfinished business” for 2020, according to track president Clay Campbell, NASCAR this week started looking ahead to 2021 when it released the Cup Series schedule for next season.
Much like what was supposed to be the case this year, Martinsville will host a Saturday night race in the spring, scheduled to take place on April 10. The track will also host the final race of the playoffs before the championship, the same race it will host this year on November 1.
“It’s a great schedule for us,” Campbell said by phone on Thursday.
Campbell said the 2021 schedule is something of a second chance after the 2020 spring race was delayed to June and run without fans in the stands due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The 2021 spring race will return to April for the first time since 2017.
“It’s the only Saturday night race in the first half of the year under the lights,” Campbell said. “I think NASCAR recognized obviously the desire of so many people and the competitors to run this event at night so we’re excited about that. And I think it speaks highly of what we have here to be the last race before the championship.
“If you look back in time, April was a traditional month for Martinsville for a long time. So we’re happy about that. Being on a Saturday night is special and fans get to see what they missed this year and we can’t wait to see them back in here.”
Here’s more of what Campbell had to say about the 2021 schedule and updates for the race weekend at the end of the month.
(Editor's note: This interview was condensed and edited for clarity and space.)
Martinsville Bulletin: You mentioned going back to an April race date. Do you know anything about the decision to go back to April rather than stay in May like it was supposed to be this year?
Campbell: There was just a lot of moving parts to putting the schedule together and making it work for all tracks involved, and we didn’t have a problem moving back. Obviously Darlington is on the date we were on (Mother’s Day weekend in 2021), they’re on Sunday, but there were so many things that went into consideration to put that schedule together and that’s why we took the April 10 date. Again, April was always the month we ran anyway so we’re quite happy with it.
Do you think you all learned anything from having the first night race this year, even without fans, about track prep and that sort of thing that you’ll take into the night race next year?
Absolutely. Every time we have an event here we learn from it, regardless of what it is or what time it is or anything like that. We learn the pros and the cons of what we’re doing. I think we’ll be better prepared next year.
Believe it or not it’s quite a bit of difference in hosting a day race and a night race. Operationally, with what it takes. And we didn’t have fans here in June and we will next year, so that even makes it more of a challenge. Because if you run a day race you’re looking at 10 hours or whatever from the time we open up in the morning throughout the event. But with a night race it’s all day and half the night for us. Not for the fans, but what we have to do to prepare.
We always try to get a little intel from the events we have plus we go to other events and learn from them as well, so I think we’ll be ready for April 10 next year.
NASCAR officials mentioned in the press conference when the schedule was released there would likely be more one-day shows next year like this year (races without qualifying or practice in the days leading up). Have you heard anything about if that could be the case for Martinsville and how do you feel the one-day event you hosted in June went?
I don’t know yet. The main thing was to get the schedule built. NASCAR did an incredible job getting that put together and spent a lot of work on their part to do it. So that was first and foremost, getting the date of the race set. Every other part of the weekend we don’t know yet as far as times and things like that. That’ll be coming in the near future.
It worked fine (in June). Especially with the way they did it with just coming in and going through inspection and racing. I don’t know if they’re coming back with practice and qualifying, I don’t know yet. It looks like there will be some tracks, obviously, that they will, and that will be the tracks that they haven’t run yet, they’ve never run on before. So I think that’s a given they will have practice and qualifying. Probably not here, but that’s to be determined.
Are there any updates on this year’s fall race yet? (The state has not determined if fans will be allowed in the stands due to the coronavirus pandemic.)
Not yet. We’re anticipating an answer in the next few days. We’ve worked closely with the state officials and, as I’ve said numerous times, we’re going to do what’s in the best interest of the health of everyone concerned. If that means we can’t do it with fans then that’s the way it’ll be. But we’re hoping with everything we have in place, the protocols that we have, the ones that NASCAR has, we’re hoping that will satisfy all the concerns and be able to have some fans. But we should be able to answer that question in the next few days, for sure.
