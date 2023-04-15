It was fitting that John Hunter Nemechek had Pye-Barker Fire and Safety as a sponsor this week. The 25-year-old was on fire during and after Saturday’s race at Martinsville Speedway.

Nemechek swept both stages and led 198 of 250 laps on the way to a win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Call811.com Before You Dig 250.

“Dominant performance by this 20 team,” Nemechek told reporters following the race. “Really fast… If you would have asked me yesterday, I thought we were about a 12th place car in practice. Didn’t think we were very good. The guys went to work, made some really good adjustments between practice and qualifying, and made it happen.”

The win, his second all-time at Martinsville Speedway and second of the 2023 season, was so exciting for Nemechek he did a burnout that brought his car to flames on the front stretch as his team celebrated on the wall in front of him.

“I saw that there was a fire in the mirrors. I didn’t know if the ground was on fire from the rubber or it was the actual mud flaps, or what was actually on fire,” Nemechek said. “I figured trying to drive away from it was better and getting out of that situation, but then it continued on fire. Then I got told to back up because there were fire extinguishers on the way. I wasn’t too nervous about it, I may need a new… suit after this one but definitely a proud moment to go out there and burn it down like we did.

“I’m just glad that Pye-Barker Fire and Safety had their fire extinguishers here at Martinsville Speedway and we were able to put the fire out with them.”

Nemechek started the day second, and took his first lead on Lap 6, staying out front for 60 trips around the track.

Austin Hill, Josh Berry, and Sammy Smith all spent time out front before Nemechek retook the lead on Lap 107, staying there for 105 laps.

In the final stretch of the race, the only time Nemechek relinquished the top spot was when Justin Allgaier jumped out front on Lap 212 during a caution. But the No. 20 car jumped back out front on the restart, and stayed there the final 33 laps.

“We paid attention to kind of what the track did last night in the Truck race and today in Cup practice and leaned on some Joe Gibbs Racing teammates in the Cup deal to ask questions and figure out what balance was needed and how the racetrack was trending,” Nemechek said. “So it was full team effort.”

The race featured nine cautions for a total of 91 laps.

Rookie Sammy Smith finished the day second. Cole Custer, who won the pole and started the day up front, finished third.

Berry finished fourth, and Brandon Jones rounded out the top five finishers.

Nemechek has seven top-10 finishes in the Xfinity Series this season. With Saturday’s win he’s currently first in the series standings. Hill, who finished 16th on Saturday, is second, and Chandler Smith, who finished 10th, is third.

The win not only awarded Nemechek a Grandfather Clock trophy, he also took home $100,000 from Xfinity in the Dash 4 Cash promotion, given to the driver among the top four in the last Dash 4 Cash race who had the highest finish on Saturday.

When asked on the radio what he’ll do with the extra cash, he said he’ll buy his crew Grandfather Clocks.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Call811.com Before You Dig. 250 results

Saturday at Martinsville Speedway

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (2) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 250 laps, 60 points

2. (7) Sammy Smith, Toyota, 250, 51

3. (1) Cole Custer, Ford, 250, 50

4. (6) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, 250, 42

5. (10) Brandon Jones, Chevrolet, 250, 38

6. (8) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 250, 36

7. (13) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 250, 40

8. (12) Derek Kraus, Chevrolet, 250, 30

9. (16) Brett Moffitt, Ford, 250, 28

10. (11) Chandler Smith, Chevrolet, 250, 32

11. (4) Parker Retzlaff, Chevrolet, 250, 28

12. (14) Ryan Truex, Toyota, 250, 29

13. (23) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, 250, 24

14. (31) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 250, 23

15. (19) Kaz Grala, Toyota, 250, 22

16. (15) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 250, 21

17. (21) Parker Kligerman, Chevrolet, 250, 20

18. (17) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 250, 19

19. (20) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 250, 18

20. (25) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, 250, 17

21. (36) Patrick Emerling, Ford, 250, 16

22. (26) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 250, 0

23. (37) Gray Gaulding, Ford, 250, 14

24. (38) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 250, 13

25. (30) Leland Honeyman, Chevrolet, 250, 12

26. (24) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 250, 11

27. (3) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 250, 10

28. (35) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, 249, 9

29. (32) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 246, 8

30. (9) Riley Herbst, Ford, accident, 222, 16

31. (5) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, accident, 221, 13

32. (22) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, accident, 210, 5

33. (18) Connor Mosack, Toyota, 205, 4

34. (27) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, suspension, 198, 3

35. (28) Kyle Sieg, Ford, accident, 145, 2

36. (29) Dawson Cram, Chevrolet, accident, 143, 1

37. (34) Joe Graf Jr, Ford, accident, 133, 1

38. (33) Kaden Honeycutt, Chevrolet, engine, 83, 0

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 59.396 mph

Time of Race: 2 hours, 12 minutes, 50 seconds

Margin of Victory: Caution

Caution Flags: 10 for 82 laps

Lead Changes: 7 among 6 drivers

Lap Leaders: C.Custer 0-5; J.Nemechek 6-65; A.Hill 66-73; J.Berry 74-100; S.Smith 101-106; J.Nemechek 107-211; J.Allgaier 212-217; J.Nemechek 218-250

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): J.Nemechek, 3 times for 198 laps; J.Berry, 1 time for 27 laps; A.Hill, 1 time for 8 laps; S.Smith, 1 time for 6 laps; J.Allgaier, 1 time for 6 laps; C.Custer, 1 time for 5 laps

Wins: A.Hill, 3; J.Nemechek, 1; C.Smith, 1; S.Smith, 1

Top 16 in Points: 1. A.Hill, 277; 2. R.Herbst, 265; 3. J.Nemechek, 259; 4. C.Smith, 253; 5. J.Berry, 234; 6. J.Allgaier, 231; 7. S.Creed, 219; 8. S.Mayer, 208; 9. S.Smith, 203; 10. C.Custer, 196; 11. D.Hemric, 193; 12. P.Kligerman, 188; 13. R.Sieg, 175; 14. B.Jones, 161; 15. J.Burton, 149; 16. B.Moffitt, 141