Looking back at Jimmie Johnson’s victories at Martinsville Speedway

"I knew being the leader we'd get a shot at some point, and once I got pushed to the outside I really felt like I was in trouble," Johnson said of his battle with Hamlin. "I was able to rally back from the outside and get going. It's somewhat of a bittersweet celebration, but we're definitely excited to be here."

Starting the day from ninth place, Johnson never fell lower than that. He took the lead seven different times before regaining the top spot for good on lap 446.

April 2, 2007

Jimmie Johnson felt his teammate and mentor Jeff Gordon's presence for the last 25 laps of the Goody's Cool Orange 500. It wasn't until the final lap, however, that Johnson literally felt the No. 24 car, when Gordon slammed the nose into his bumper on Turn 4.

Crew chief Chad Knaus warned Johnson over the radio that he was in for a bumpy ride.

"Chad told me that Jeff was coming, and I leaned my head against the headrest and waited for it," Johnson said.

The hit came and Johnson absorbed it and won a drag race down the stretch, to edge Gordon by .019 seconds to take home his third grandfather clock Sunday at Martinsville Speedway.