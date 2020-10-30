Looking back at Jimmie Johnson’s victories at Martinsville Speedway

Jimmie Johnson leads all current drivers with nine career victories at Martinsville Speedway. With the 7-time NASCAR Cup Series champion set to retire at the end of the season, here’s a look back at the stories from some of Johnson’s Martinsville victories.
These stories originally appeared in the Martinsville Bulletin on the dates mentioned)
Oct. 23, 2006
Jimmie Johnson entered the SUBWAY 500 a far cry from the front of the NASCAR Nextel Cup points standings. After surviving a paint-swapping session with Chesterfield native Denny Hamlin during the last five laps, Johnson earned a much-needed win Sunday at Martinsville Speedway.
"It's a track that I came in and didn't think I'd ever get a hang of," Johnson said. "With a great teammate in Jeff Gordon and a great race car ... he let me come in and learn how to drive this track."
Johnson's late-race battle with Hamlin was reminiscent of the bumper cars he played with Tony Stewart toward the end of the spring race in Martinsville. Johnson finished third that day, but Sunday he was able to ward off Hamlin and capture an emotional victory for Hendrick Motorsports.
It was here in Martinsville almost two years ago that a helicopter carrying 10 people all tied in some way to the organization, including owner Rick Hendrick's son, Ricky, crashed not far from the track. Ricky and all nine others on board died that day.
"I knew being the leader we'd get a shot at some point, and once I got pushed to the outside I really felt like I was in trouble," Johnson said of his battle with Hamlin. "I was able to rally back from the outside and get going. It's somewhat of a bittersweet celebration, but we're definitely excited to be here."
Starting the day from ninth place, Johnson never fell lower than that. He took the lead seven different times before regaining the top spot for good on lap 446.
April 2, 2007
Jimmie Johnson felt his teammate and mentor Jeff Gordon's presence for the last 25 laps of the Goody's Cool Orange 500. It wasn't until the final lap, however, that Johnson literally felt the No. 24 car, when Gordon slammed the nose into his bumper on Turn 4.
Crew chief Chad Knaus warned Johnson over the radio that he was in for a bumpy ride.
"Chad told me that Jeff was coming, and I leaned my head against the headrest and waited for it," Johnson said.
The hit came and Johnson absorbed it and won a drag race down the stretch, to edge Gordon by .019 seconds to take home his third grandfather clock Sunday at Martinsville Speedway.
"I've looked up to him my whole career," Johnson said of Gordon. "I knew how good he was at Martinsville and wanted to be on the same page with him here. To have a duel at the end was the hardest driving I've had to do."
Johnson, who earned his third victory and fourth Top-10 finish this season, led the final 113 laps of the race while Gordon weaved through and passed multiple contenders to get to him with 25 laps remaining.
Oct. 20, 2008
Jimmie Johnson got another grandfather clock Sunday for his victory at Martinsville Speedway.
On Sunday, Johnson's car was clearly the best in the field.
"I didn't have anything for Jimmie," said second-place finisher Dale Earnhardt Jr. "That car was so awesome."
That's not surprising. Sunday's victory was Johnson's fourth in the last five races at Martinsville.
Earnhardt got two restarts in the last 10 laps that tightened the field, including a green-white-checkered finish, but both times Johnson pulled away without suspense.
Johnson started on the pole and never ran outside of the top 10, keeping a stranglehold on the top spot for the last 300 laps or so.
March 30, 2009
With 15 laps to go in the Goody's Fast Pain Relief 500, Jimmie Johnson traded paint for another Sunday victory at Martinsville Speedway.
Johnson, running second, got inside Denny Hamlin entering Turn 3. The cars collided, sending Hamlin to the top of the track and Johnson to Victory Lane.
"I just took my time. I felt like I was a little bit better than the No. 11 (Hamlin) on the long haul, and I was able to stay with him and get closer and closer" said Johnson. "I went into Turn 3 and got inside of him. … Before I knew it, I was on the curb, and we made contact and sliding sideways. It certainly wasn't something intentional. I was just trying to get in there and get the win."
Intentional or not, it worked.
With Hamlin slowed by his loss of control, Johnson made the pass and never looked back.
With the timely pass, Johnson secured his fifth win in six races at Martinsville and also marked the 25th anniversary of owner Rick Hendrick's first victory in NASCAR's premier series, which came on the same track.
It was the 18th checkered flag for Hendrick Motorsports at Martinsville and the 10th in the last 13 races, six of which have come from Johnson.
Oct. 29, 2012
Late Sunday afternoon, for the first time in 478 laps, Jimmie Johnson found himself staring at Brad Keselowski’s bumper.
And with only 22 laps to pass the then-points leader in a race pivotal to his quest for a sixth Sprint Cup championship, a lesser driver might have panicked.
Not Johnson. He knew that from experience.
Johnson blew past Keselowski shortly into the resulting restart, and he took over the points lead in the Chase for the Sprint Cup championship with his seventh career victory at Martinsville Speedway in the TUMS Fast Relief 500.
“When you’re in the playoffs, it doesn’t matter what sport it is, teams step up to show what they’re made of,” Johnson said. “Our team came out on top today, and a few more races doing that, we should be in good shape.”
Johnson needed only three laps around the half-mile oval to slide past Keselowski on the inside, and the No. 2 car had slipped back down to sixth by the time Lap 500 came around.
Oct. 30, 2016
Jimmie Johnson turned desperation into speed as the driver of the No. 48 claimed his ninth grandfather clock trophy, his fourth win of 2016 and a coveted spot in the Championship Four round of the Chase.
“There were a lot of moments but anything in life you have to work for it. It’s not going to come easy and we knew that coming into this race. There are so many challenges with this track. I’m so thankful for this race team,” Johnson said. “To win on this weekend at this track with the tragedy we had in ’04, we’re thinking of all the loved ones that we lost in the plane crash.”
Johnson taught a master class in how to use patience and speed together to hold off a late-charging Brad Keselowski, who finished second, and the Joe Gibbs Racing Machines of Denny Hamlin, Matt Kenseth and Kyle Busch, who rounded out the top-five finishers.
The last 114 laps of the race were run under green flag conditions. Johnson took his first lead of the day at lap 409 and drove away from the Gibbs cars.
“We really had great long run speed,” Johnson said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!