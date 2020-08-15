Martinsville Speedway awaits green word from governor's office about fall races

“We need to make this thing as big as possible, not minimize it. We don’t want to grow the thing like we have with ValleyStar, and then all of a sudden, we just do it because it’s there. Never would we do that. We want to keep the big feel about it, and that’s what we’re going to do.”

All seats for the late model race are sold as general admission, and Campbell said moving people to assigned seats for social distancing purposes is also tough.

Campbell said even putting on the late model race with a limited number of fans has its own difficulties and is more of a challenge than the Cup races.

“Let’s just say we were allowed 10,000 people for that race. We’d have to use the entire facility to seat everyone, spreading them out according to what we know now is the best way of doing it,” he said. “I think those fans, they’re used to coming in here, having a great time, being together in groups.

“That race has become actually as much of an event as it is a race. It’s gotten so big, the campground opens up so early, we have a lot of campers that come in and have a great time during the week. A lot of things going on on-track with fans and autograph sessions and on and on that we couldn’t do. So that one, as I said, is problematic.”