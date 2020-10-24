Martinsville Speedway: President Clay Campbell talks award nomination, Jimmie Johnson's final race, and the Xfinity Series returning to town

Johnson, who announced his plan to retire from full-time NASCAR racing at the beginning of the season, will retire as the active wins leader at Martinsville Speedway, where he’s won nine times.

“Jimmie, the number of wins he has here, it speaks for his level of expertise at this track,” Campbell said. “I’ve said time and time again, this is not the easiest track to adapt to, but Jimmie did early on in his career and racked up a bunch of wins.

“He’s put on some good races here… He’s certainly a talent and we certainly wish him well in his endeavors in IndyCar in the future and would certainly like to see him back in a stock car here at some point.”

Clint Bowyer also announced earlier this month he plans to retire from the Cup Series at the end of the season to become a race broadcaster with Fox. Bowyer won at Martinsville in the spring of 2018.

“I’ll always remember the last win he had here and running down the track to meet his son. That was a pretty special day for Clint and well as us. We like to see excitement when drivers win and Clint was certainly happy that day,” Campbell said.

Campbell said he hates to see Bowyer leave the car as he’s still a great talent behind the wheel, but he said seeing the Bowyer move to the TV is natural.