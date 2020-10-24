Martinsville Speedway: President Clay Campbell talks award nomination, Jimmie Johnson's final race, and the Xfinity Series returning to town

Comcast announced this week Martinsville President Clay Campbell is a finalist for the 2020 Comcast Community Champion of the Year, an annual award created to recognize philanthropic efforts of individuals within the NASCAR industry.
A release from Comcast states that Campbell is “recognized for his efforts to support Henry County and Martinsville, as President of Martinsville Speedway and the Campbell Family Foundation.”
Other finalists for the award include Matt Kaulig of Kaulig Racing and Kaulig Charitable Giving Programs and NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace of the Live To Be Different Foundation.
“This year, more than ever, it’s important to shine a spotlight on how these remarkable individuals within the sport of NASCAR are using their platforms to make a positive impact on so many lives around them,” Matt Lederer, Vice President of Brand Partnerships and Activation at Comcast, said in a release. “This year’s finalists embody the spirit of one of Comcast’s core values, community impact, by working tirelessly to make a long term, lasting change in the community.”
“I am honored to be recognized with Matt Kaulig and Bubba Wallace as a finalist for the Comcast Community Champion of the Year,” Campbell said. “Our family has always believed it is our civic duty to be good citizens who actively care for our community. I am grateful to Comcast for this humbling recognition of my small role in supporting Martinsville and Henry County.”
With the Campbell Family Foundation, Campbell focuses on many areas, especially when it comes to local youth. This includes providing free physical, dental, and eye exams to those in need as well as equipment and scholarships at local high schools and colleges.
Campbell also works with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program and supports the Grace Network through a Christmas Toy Drive, the track said in a release. He is also involved with the Grace Network and Henry County’s Food Bank, and Martinsville Speedway also hosts an annual free Independence Day Celebration with Campbell covering the cost for carnival rides for all children.
The 2020 Comcast Community Champion of the Year will be selected by a panel comprised of Comcast and NASCAR executives, as well as Dover International Speedway President, Mike Tatoian, who received the award in 2019. Comcast will award $60,000 to the champion’s affiliated charity, and $30,000 to each of the two remaining finalists’ selected charities. The 2020 Comcast Community Champion will be announced in conjunction with NASCAR Championship Weekend next month in Phoenix.
Johnson and Bowyer’s last ride
Next weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway will possibly be the final race at the track for two former winners: Jimmie Johnson and Clint Bowyer.
Johnson, who announced his plan to retire from full-time NASCAR racing at the beginning of the season, will retire as the active wins leader at Martinsville Speedway, where he’s won nine times.
“Jimmie, the number of wins he has here, it speaks for his level of expertise at this track,” Campbell said. “I’ve said time and time again, this is not the easiest track to adapt to, but Jimmie did early on in his career and racked up a bunch of wins.
“He’s put on some good races here… He’s certainly a talent and we certainly wish him well in his endeavors in IndyCar in the future and would certainly like to see him back in a stock car here at some point.”
Clint Bowyer also announced earlier this month he plans to retire from the Cup Series at the end of the season to become a race broadcaster with Fox. Bowyer won at Martinsville in the spring of 2018.
“I’ll always remember the last win he had here and running down the track to meet his son. That was a pretty special day for Clint and well as us. We like to see excitement when drivers win and Clint was certainly happy that day,” Campbell said.
Campbell said he hates to see Bowyer leave the car as he’s still a great talent behind the wheel, but he said seeing the Bowyer move to the TV is natural.
“It’s a natural for him to go to the TV booth. What little he has done already, eh’s advancedin the booth so he’s going to be an asset to not only the network but the NASCAR fans to see the talent that he has, the natural ability. I think he relates well to the fans, being able to communicate as well as he does. An the jovial manner he always exhibits, so I think it’s going be an win/win.”
Xfinity is back
The NASCAR Xfinity Series will return to Martinsville next Saturday for the first time since 2006. The difficulty of racing at a short track for the first time in a new car will be enough for most drivers, but the struggles will be compounded by the fact drivers won’t have any practice or qualifying prior to the green flag waving.
Campbell said the lack of seat time in the car will make a great race an even better race.
“Most of the competitors in that field have never driven on this track before, so I think the first few laps of that race will be phenomenal just due to the fact that they haven’t been here before,” Campbell said.
“The time that we ran the last time, you can probably compare both lineups and there’s probably very few similarities there. So I think that will make it a heck of a race and I’m looking forward to seeing it.”
Penultimate race
The NASCAR Truck, Xfinity, and Cup Series will races will all be the final races before championship weekend in Phoenix.
The fall race at Martinsville always sees emotions running high, even without eight drivers fighting for four spots in the championship.
“We’ve seen how it is when we’ve got several races to go to the championship and the excitement that this race produces,” Campbell said. “So if you’re part of that eight and you know you’ve got to get to that four and you’ve got to make moves to do it, especially on this track, it should be one well of a race.
“Tempers are commonplace here. It’s just a physical type race track. With everything on the line to make that final four to go the championship, it compounds the issues. So I think the recipients of all that are going to be the fans that are here and watching on NBC to see what some of these guys will do to make that final four.”
The NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 will race at Martinsville Speedway on Friday at 8 p.m. The NASCAR Xfinity Series Draft Top 250 will run at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, and the NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 will race at 2 p.m. next Sunday.
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com
