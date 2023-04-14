Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell spoke with the Bulletin this week about his crew getting ready for another weekend of NASCAR racing.

“We feel good. We’re ready,” Campbell said in a phone interview. “We’re getting there anyway. It’s been a busy spring for us. The weather is turning really nice and warm, so we’re looking forward to a great week. The season has gotten off to a good start. It’s good to be home this week.”

Here’s more of what Campbell had to say about the upcoming weekend.

NEW RACING

It’s no secret that fans and drivers were disheartened by last spring’s race at Martinsville, the first at the track since NASCAR introduced its Next Gen car. That race didn’t see a non-stage break caution until Lap 313, and drivers said passing seemed to be near impossible.

Cup Series driver Christopher Bell said in an interview with the Bulletin that race was “one of the most miserable races from inside the car,” a sentiment echoed by other drivers across the sport.

NASCAR made changes to hopefully fix those passing issues, introducing a new aerodynamic rules package for short tracks this season. The changes were made in hopes of decreasing downforce created by the cars, with modifications including a smaller two-inch rear spoiler, and removal of three diffuser strakes and engine panel strakes.

The changes were introduced at Phoenix Raceway last month to better results. Campbell said he expects better racing this weekend, as well.

“I think with the short track package that NASCAR has worked so hard with, they’ve tested it, and I think Phoenix was a fairly good test,” Campbell said. “I don’t particularly consider Phoenix a short track, but you had it there.

“At Richmond, I think, the race was far better this time than it was last year, so I think you can see some improvement there, and I think where it really will shine will be here on a true half-mile short track. Reducing the downforce as much as they have, it’ll make the car harder to drive. And plus, I think, if you look at anticipated temperatures for the weekend in the high 70s and 80s, it’ll be a slick racetrack, so I think all of that will play into it being a really good race.”

High temperatures for Sunday’s Cup Series race could reach 80 degrees with partly cloudy skies.

LONG RAIN DELAYS A THING OF THE PAST

Even though rain isn’t expected to be a factor for Sunday’s race, if it does rain don’t expect a several hours long delay once skies clear.

NASCAR tested rain tires at Martinsville Speedway last summer, and they will be available for Sunday’s race.

The tires will not make it so cars can race in the rain, but they will make it so cars can get on the track quicker.

“If the track is wet, you get it to the point it’s almost dry,” Campbell said. “Without rain tires have to get it totally dry. If the track is really dark and not great, damp, kind of wet, rain tires enable us to get back to green flag racing without fans having to sit there and watch the jet dryers go around.”

The tests last July, which were performed by Cup Series drivers Kyle Busch, Tyler Reddick, and Austin Cindric, were done with totally wet tracks after trucks sprayed water onto the asphalt.

“I don’t think you’ll see it where you’ll see rooster tails coming up behind the car… But it should move the race along much quicker if it’s needed,” Campbell said.

NEW OLD NATURAL ELEMENTS

Last fall, Martinsville Speedway officials removed some concrete seats in Turns 1 and 2, and replaced them with a new grass berm and retaining wall going across the front.

With the grassy area comes another return of natural elements to the track. Campbell said boxwood bushes and azaleas have been planted in Turns 1 and 2.

“It’s one thing we’ve heard loud and clear for a number of years,” Campbell said of bringing back the blooming plants that lined the track several decades ago. “So I think fans will be in for a pleasant surprise when they get there for this race weekend. We’ve made a lot of changes down there in addition to the grass we added last year. We’ve done some more beautification for that, so that’s going to really, really look good. We’re always doing something different. Each race we do something different.”

In addition to the azaleas, Campbell said they’ve done a few other beautification projects around the track grounds that “I think fans will notice as soon as they get on the property,” he added.

Speedway official have also added new premiere reserve parking, which was just about sold out as of Monday morning, as well as different parking behind the main grandstand.

“It’s just the way we operate,” Campbell said. “We’re always tweaking what we have. We’ll never be satisfied with the status quo, and that’s the way we operate.”