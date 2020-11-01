Martinsville Speedway Roundup: Whelen Modified Tour, Xfinity Series coming to town in 2021

Martinsville Speedway and NASCAR announced on Sunday the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will return to Martinsville for a night race on Thursday, April 8, 2021.
This will be the first Modified Tour race at Martinsville since 2010.
“The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour is an important part of the history of competition at Martinsville Speedway,” Martinsville President Clay Campbell said in a release from the track. “As our spring race weekend expands for three nights of racing, we look forward to welcoming back one of the most thrilling and competitive series to Martinsville Speedway.”
Martinsville hosted a modified race in NASCAR’s inaugural season on July 4, 1948. The race was the third NASCAR sanctioned race in history in the Commonwealth of Virginia. NASCAR's National Modified Championship, the predecessor to the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, competed at Martinsville from 1960-1984. The modern-day NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour continued to race at the historic half-mile short track from 1985-2002 and 2005-2010.
The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour was originally scheduled to return to Martinsville on May 8, 2020, but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour has a rich legacy at Martinsville Speedway,” said Jimmy Wilson, NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Director. “The greatest legends of our sport have all competed there, and we couldn’t be happier that the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour drivers of today will have a chance to add to that historic legacy.”
Xfinity Series to return to Martinsville twice in 2021
As part of NASCAR’s announcement of the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule, Martinsville Speedway will host Xfinity Series races on April 9, 2021 and on Oct. 30, 2021, the penultimate race of the Xfinity Series.
Martinsville will host the final Xfinity Series race before the championship for the second straight season. The field will be set for the Xfinity Series Championship the following week at Phoenix Raceway in a short track battle.
On Friday, April 9, 2021, Martinsville will host an Xfinity Series night race.
The track last hosted a spring Xfinity Series race from 1982 to 1994. This will mark the first spring Xfinity Series race at Martinsville since 1994, and its first ever at night.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!