Martinsville Speedway officials announced on Friday the 2023 ValleyStar Credit Union 300 will be held on September 23.

The VSCU300 is the nation’s biggest, richest, and most prestigious NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race, held annually under the lights at Martinsville Speedway.

“The ValleyStar Credit Union 300 is an annual tradition that brings the racing community together at Martinsville Speedway," Martinsville President Clay Campbell said in a release from the track. “Thanks to our long-time partners at ValleyStar Credit Union for their support to bring the best local racers from around the country to compete on the most challenging short track in motorsports.”

Martinsville Speedway and ValleyStar Credit Union announced a multi-year extension of the entitlement for the event at last season’s race. The extension continues ValleyStar Credit Union’s entitlement at Martinsville Speedway that began in 2015.

“The ValleyStar Credit Union team is truly humbled to join the team at Martinsville Speedway and be a part of such a distinguished race,” Mike Warrell, ValleyStar Credit Union CEO, said in a release. “Our teams share a common goal and that is to support economic growth and highlight all that southwest Virginia has to offer, from its people to the beautiful landscape. ValleyStar looks forward to being a part of the amazing energy NASCAR brings to the area.”

Peyton Sellers achieved a career milestone in 2022 by winning last year's edition of the race. Sellers, a two-time NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Division I champion, finished a close second in last season’s NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series championship.

The ValleyStar Credit Union 300 will be a 200-lap feature race that will include three segments: 75 laps, 75 laps, and 50 laps. Additional details on the format of the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 will be announced at a future date.

Tickets for the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 are $30 and unreserved. Youth 12 and under are free with a paying adult.

Tickets for The Brake Pad, a reserved seating area in Turn 3, are available for $45.

Tickets are available for purchase at the Martinsville Speedway ticket office, via phone at (877)RACE-TIX, or online at martinsvillespeedway.com.

Parking is free for the event.

For more information on the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 and other events at Martinsville Speedway, visit www.MartinsvilleSpeedway.com.