Martinsville Speedway to allow full capacity in grandstands for fall NASCAR races

After hosting three NASCAR race weekends with limited or no fans, Martinsville Speedway announced on Wednesday the track will be open for full capacity when NASCAR returns in October.

Martinsville was one of six tracks to announce the loosened COVID-19 restrictions this week. NASCAR will return to Martinsville with races in all three national series—Truck, Xfinity and Cup—in the penultimate races of the season for each series on October 30-31.

“It’s an exciting day for all of us,” Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell said in a phone call with the Bulletin on Wednesday. “The things that have been done nationwide to get us back to 100 percent, and we had several vaccination events at the Speedway, that was key to everything opening back up. Getting shots in arms and vaccinations and getting us back on track to have some fun at Martinsville Speedway, so we’re really excited about it.”

Along with no capacity limits in the grandstands and Sky Deck, the campgrounds, hospitality, and suite areas will also be full reopened. Tent camping will be available, and restrooms and showers will also be open in the campgrounds.

The pre-race experience that allowed fans on the front stretch of the racetrack for driver introductions will also return.