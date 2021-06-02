Martinsville Speedway to allow full capacity in grandstands for fall NASCAR races

After hosting three NASCAR race weekends with limited or no fans, Martinsville Speedway announced on Wednesday the track will be open for full capacity when NASCAR returns in October.
Martinsville was one of six tracks to announce the loosened COVID-19 restrictions this week. NASCAR will return to Martinsville with races in all three national series—Truck, Xfinity and Cup—in the penultimate races of the season for each series on October 30-31.
“It’s an exciting day for all of us,” Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell said in a phone call with the Bulletin on Wednesday. “The things that have been done nationwide to get us back to 100 percent, and we had several vaccination events at the Speedway, that was key to everything opening back up. Getting shots in arms and vaccinations and getting us back on track to have some fun at Martinsville Speedway, so we’re really excited about it.”
Along with no capacity limits in the grandstands and Sky Deck, the campgrounds, hospitality, and suite areas will also be full reopened. Tent camping will be available, and restrooms and showers will also be open in the campgrounds.
The pre-race experience that allowed fans on the front stretch of the racetrack for driver introductions will also return.
The only restrictions, as of Wednesday, is infield access. Campbell said anything that goes on inside the garage and pit areas at this time will still be excluded, however he said that could change as the races get closer.
Campbell said races this fall will largely look “just like we did in 2019.”
The loosened restrictions also will allow a return of the Valley Star Credit Union 300 late model race, which was canceled last year because COVID-19 restrictions. The VSCU300 will run on Sept. 25 to conclude the first Henry County Fair — which will be outside the race track — and Campbell said the track will be announcing tweaks to the format of the race in the future.
“That’s really exciting. we missed having that race last year. That’s something that we always have high on our look forward to list and we get to do that again,” Campbell said. “Knowing that we can get all the fans back in for that event, we’re really looking forward to that.”
According to a story on NASCAR.com, the sport’s governing body has allowed the gradual reopening of tracks across the country “as vaccination numbers continue to rise and local and state officials alter their COVID-19 regulations in accordance with Centers for Disease Control guidelines,” the story read.
Martinsville Speedway hosted a NASCAR Cup Series race last June with no fans in the stands, and were limited in the number of fans allowed for race weekends in October 2020 and April of this year.
Six tracks announced on Wednesday full capacity for upcoming races, including Richmond Raceway, which will host NASCAR playoff races on Sept. 10-11.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced on May 14 that the state would ease all distancing and capacity restrictions on May 28, two weeks earlier than originally planned.
“Virginians have been working hard, and we are seeing the results in our strong vaccine numbers and dramatically lowered case counts,” Northam said in a May 14 release. “That’s why we can safely move up the timeline for lifting mitigation measures in Virginia.”
“We knew there was hope and all probability that’s the way it was going, so we’re just very pleased that we can go back to 100 percent capacity in October and I think the fans are really excited about it,” Campbell said. “They’ve been very patient through this whole thing and they’ve missed a lot. It was great to see our fans back at the Speedway for the two times we had them, but nothing beats having full capacity so we’re really looking forward to October.”
