Martinsville Speedway to host NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race next October
Martinsville Speedway to host NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race next October

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series NASCAR Hall of Fame 200

Grant Enfinger crosses the finish line to win the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 at Martinsville Speedway last month.

 NASCAR Media photo

For the second year in a row, Martinsville Speedway will host the penultimate race of NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season on Oct. 30, 2021. NASCAR announced the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule on Thursday.

With the Truck Series race, Martinsville will host the penultimate races of the NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series seasons for the second consecutive year. On Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, Martinsville will host a doubleheader with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoff race and the Draft Top 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff race. Times for both races will be announced at a later date.

The next day, the NASCAR Cup Series’ Championship 4 will be set in the Xfinity 500. The NASCAR Championship in all three series will be held the following week at Phoenix Raceway.

The announced races round out the full 2021 schedule for Martinsville Speedway. In the spring, Martinsville will host its first-ever three race weekend of night races on April 8-10, 2021.

The weekend will kick off with the return of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour on Thursday, April 8. This will be the first Modified Tour race at Martinsville since 2010. Martinsville will host a NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Friday of that weekend, and the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 NASCAR Cup Series race on Saturday.

The ValleyStar Credit Union 300, the nation’s biggest, richest and most prestigious NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race, will also return to Martinsville in 2021. The race date will be announced in the near future.

Start times and television networks for the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, and NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will be announced at a later date.

