Martinsville's Jeff Hensley celebrates fourth Martinsville Speedway win, prepares for NASCAR Trucks championship

Enfinger came into that race, the last of the season before the championship, needing to win to advance to this weekend’s finale at Phoenix Raceway. He led 49 laps and outdueled fellow playoff driver Ben Rhodes at the end for the victory.

The team knew what they had to do Friday and didn’t have many expectations other than to win. Hensley said their truck may not have been the best on short runs, but even with an aggressive race that featured 11 cautions, all of their strategy moves worked according to plan.

“We were in the right place at the right time, our pit calls turned out good, our truck was good enough to hold them off and it just worked out really good for us.”

Hensley said he wasn’t nervous about Friday's race because the team prepared knowing exactly what they needed to do to win. And while they go to races and prepare as best as they can, sometimes fate also plays a role bigger than they would like to admit.

On top of Hensley doing his job and everything working out in the team’s favor, he said Enfinger “drove his heart out,” which was the most important aspect of the night.

“He had his hands full holding everybody off,” Hensley said of his driver.