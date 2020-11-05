Martinsville's Jeff Hensley celebrates fourth Martinsville Speedway win, prepares for NASCAR Trucks championship

Every day when Jeff Hensley walks in to work and through the lobby at the ThorSport Racing shop, he sees two grandfather clock trophies won by ThorSport drivers Matt Crafton and Johnny Sauter.
Over the weekend, Hensley helped lead the team that will add a third clock to ThorSport collection.
Hensley is the crew chief for driver Grant Enfinger in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Enfinger won Friday’s NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 at Martinsville Speedway, their fourth victory of the season.
The victory was special for Hensley for several reasons.
“For Grant Enfinger to bring one (a clock) to sit out there, that’s pretty special because it’s tough to win there at Martinsville,” Hensley said by phone Monday. “I don’t really like racing there because it is so hard to do, but it is my hometown track so it’s special.”
Hensley, who grew up in Ridgeway, used to go to Martinsville Speedway when he was a kid and his dad, Hubert Hensley, was building racecars for his cousin, Jimmy Hensley, who would go on to compete in the NASCAR Busch and Cup Series in the 1990s.
The elder Hensleys received grandfather clocks of their own after winning late model races at Martinsville in the 1970s.
It was through watching racing in his own family that Jeff Hensley got into the sport. It was all he ever wanted to do, and all he’s ever done.
“I used to sneak in in the back of the pickup truck and wait until everybody got busy and crawl under the fence,” he said of his childhood memories at Martinsville Speedway. “There used to be an infield area inside the track, not like it is right now. The fence didn’t go all the way to the ground, it was probably about a foot off the ground. And I’d sneak in in my dad’s pickup truck, and when the races got going I’d crawl under the fence and go into the pit area and be there with the race haulers during the races and hang out. Most of the time in the way more than anything.
“I’ve got all sorts of memories of that place.”
Hensley has memories from Martinsville as an adult now, too. Friday was his fourth victory at his home track, all as a crew chief. He won a NASCAR Busch Series (now known as the Xfinity Series) race with driver Chuck Brown in a car owned by Hubert Hensley in 1993, and won both Truck Series races in 2007 with Mike Skinner.
Unfortunately for him, the track wasn’t giving out grandfather clocks for the lower series back then.
“(Martinsville Speedway President) Clay (Campbell) always told me that if I ever won another truck race he’d give me a clock, but we’ll see if he remembers telling me that,” Hensley said with a laugh.
Given the circumstances Hensley, Enfinger, and the rest of the No. 98 team faced Friday night, Hensley called the triumph “nothing short of a miracle.”
Enfinger came into that race, the last of the season before the championship, needing to win to advance to this weekend’s finale at Phoenix Raceway. He led 49 laps and outdueled fellow playoff driver Ben Rhodes at the end for the victory.
The team knew what they had to do Friday and didn’t have many expectations other than to win. Hensley said their truck may not have been the best on short runs, but even with an aggressive race that featured 11 cautions, all of their strategy moves worked according to plan.
“We were in the right place at the right time, our pit calls turned out good, our truck was good enough to hold them off and it just worked out really good for us.”
Hensley said he wasn’t nervous about Friday's race because the team prepared knowing exactly what they needed to do to win. And while they go to races and prepare as best as they can, sometimes fate also plays a role bigger than they would like to admit.
On top of Hensley doing his job and everything working out in the team’s favor, he said Enfinger “drove his heart out,” which was the most important aspect of the night.
“He had his hands full holding everybody off,” Hensley said of his driver.
“It’s a hard place to race, and not every time does the best truck win. It’s who wants it the most, and I tell you, Grant Enfinger wanted that more than anybody there the other night. You could see that in the way he drove those last 15 or 20 laps. He was not leaving here without a grandfather clock and a trip to Phoenix.”
Drivers typically say it takes time to figure out how to drive at Martinsville, and the same can be said for crew chiefs. That’s why Hensley believes his years of experience calling races at The Paperclip helps his drivers.
Winning at Martinsville is special for Hensley not just because of the memories he has of the track, but also because it’s so hard to do. As a kid he would marvel at his heroes like Darrell Waltrip and Cale Yarborough, who could win there multiple times.
“Martinsville is a tough place to win,” he said. “Martinsville is probably one of the top-5 hardest tracks to win because everything has to go like clockwork.”
“Not only do you have to have a pretty good truck, you’ve got to have good pit stops, good pit strategy, track position is always at a premium. So it’s not like you can just go out there and dominate a race. If one of those three or four things doesn’t work out just right you can’t expect to just be able to overcome it. Martinsville throws obstacles at you that you will not go through at a track like maybe Michigan or Texas or somewhere. Martinsville is different.”
Hensley said he believes the momentum from last week’s win will give his team the same fire as they now go for a championship this weekend in Phoenix. It won’t be easy, because in his mind the competition level in the Truck Series is probably the toughest he’s seen since he joined the series in 2003.
The No. 98 team will go to Phoenix on Friday with a little more confidence.
“And who knows, we might could win a championship,” he said.
Maybe when they come back from Phoenix there will be a clock waiting for him in Martinsville as well.
“I hope so. We’ll see,” he said.
The NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series championship will race at Phoenix Friday at 8 p.m EST, with broadcasts on FS1 and MRN radio.
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!