NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville Speedway: Chase Elliott gets his fall redemption and his first Cup Series clock

Denny Hamlin, who has won seven races this season, begrudged the NASCAR playoff format that leaves Harvick out of title contention.

“They wanted a Game 7 moment. The only issues I have is you can’t ignore the first 8 innings,” Hamlin said. “Myself and Harvick have dominated most of the season. But three races on the schedule… these championship are a little different than what they used to be. They come down to one race and it’s not a full body of work for the whole season anymore.

“As far as excitement, we sure got excitement here in the final week and we’ve got the guy with nine wins not the final four.”

“These championships aren’t like winning like Petty and Earnhardt used to win them,” Harvick said. “You have to put them together three weeks at a time. It just comes down to one race and it came down to one race for us tonight and we came up short.”

LATE PENALTY DROPS HAMLIN OUT OF TOP 10

Hamlin won the first stage Sunday, had the fastest lap of the night, and finished third in the second stage. He led three time for 42 laps, but his early strength was negated by a late pit penalty, and he came away 11th.