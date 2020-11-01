NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville Speedway: Chase Elliott gets his fall redemption and his first Cup Series clock

Martinsville Speedway in the fall is all about redemption.
Joey Logano knows it after winning at Martinsville in 2018, three years after being on the wrong end of a late wreck.
Martin Truex knows it after winning at Martinsville in 2019, a year after being on the wrong end of a late bump-and-run by Logano.
Two years ago, Elliott was running up front when a late bump by Denny Hamlin ruined his night.
On Sunday, Elliott learned all about that Martinsville Speedway redemption.
Coming into Sunday’s race knowing he needed a win to advance to the championship four, Elliott “performed when we didn’t have a choice,” leading five times for a total of 236 laps on the way to his first grandfather clock trophy in NASCAR's highest level, and his first shot at a Cup Series title.
“To be backed into a corner… we couldn’t ask for a better night,” Elliott said following the win. “It’s unreal.”
Despite leading for nearly half of the race, the win wasn’t without adversity for the No. 9 team.
On a caution on Lap 350, Elliott relinquished his lead following the pit stop, and looked like he was going to be put back in the pack after initially getting assessed a penalty for a pit crew member jumping over the wall too soon.
But the penalty was taken away after the crew member went back to the wall and reset his starting position, a new rule in NASCAR Elliott’s crew chief Alan Gustafson acknowledged.
“We were certainly aware of it… The pit crew coaches instruct members what to do,” Gustafson said. “It was a huge moment in the race. Certainly we didn’t need the mistake, but for (him) to have the wherewithal to get back to the wall and reset was great.”
Elliott restarted the race fifth.
“That was heads up. I don’t think we’d have been standing here if he hadn’t done that,” Elliott said. “I know we had some issues on pit road, but those guys battled back and had a nice one when it mattered.”
Elliott started the day eight. Sunday was his fourth win of the season.
Elliott said he didn’t think his car was as good at the end of the race as it was in the beginning. In the closing laps, though, it was all No. 9 out front while other playoff drivers behind him battled for every spot they could to try to reach the championship.
Elliott's win was six seconds better than second place finisher, Ryan Blaney.
Elliott had one previous Martinsville Speedway win in the NASCAR Truck Series.
He called Sunday’s win “hands down” the biggest of his career.
“I’ll remember this forever,” he said.
The attention now turns to next weekend at Phoenix Raceway for the No. 9 team of Hendrick Motorsports. Elliott is the only HMS driver to reach the championship after his teammate, Alex Bowman, was eliminated from contention with a sixth place finish Sunday.
“I think it’s huge,” he said of reaching the finals. “I think it’s huge for me personally. I think it’s huge for our team as a whole, each and every person who puts in time and effort to try to make this program work."
Winning the race right before the championship not only gives Elliott confidence for next weekend, but going forward.
“I think if you’re in the position we were tonight to have to go and perform and do that, I think everybody gains confidence from that.
“To win a championship in this series you have to make the final four. We’ve seen the same crowd among the final four since this deal was instituted, and we wanted to be one of the ones who consistently do that.
“We’re going to enjoy the moment, enjoy the pressure and try to do the same next week.”
REGULAR SEASON WINNER KEVIN HARVICK MISSES OUT ON CHAMPIONSHIP
Despite the fact Kevin Harvick won a series-leading nine races this season, he’ll be left out of the championship race next weeks after finishing 17th Sunday at Martinsville Speedway.
Harvick started Sunday sixth, but said on the radio early on his car was "horrible." He was running 10th on Lap 120, and gradually kept falling further back. By Lap 146 he was in 25th, and below the championship cutoff.
Harvick was forced to pit under green on Lap 183, and came out two laps down.
The bad luck continued from there. He fell back as far as 31st.
On Lap 215, a caution came out, but seconds earlier race leader Elliott passed Timmy Hill on Turn 3, giving Hill the free pass and keeping Harvick a lap down.
Harvick finally got the free pass on Lap 398, and tried climbing the leaderboard from there. Knowing every place mattered, coming around Turn 4 on the final lap, Harvick tried to spin Kyle Busch at the finish line to get an extra spot, but ended up wrecking himself into the inside wall just short of the start/finish line.
“That was a last ditch effort,” Harvick said of his last lap attempt. “Sorry to put him in the middle of me trying to gain a point.”
Harvick’s was the dominant team all season, but struggled in the round of eight with finishes of second, 16th, and 17th.
“Not a great three weeks. Didn’t go our way,” he said. “We fought for everything we had and just came up short.
Denny Hamlin, who has won seven races this season, begrudged the NASCAR playoff format that leaves Harvick out of title contention.
“They wanted a Game 7 moment. The only issues I have is you can’t ignore the first 8 innings,” Hamlin said. “Myself and Harvick have dominated most of the season. But three races on the schedule… these championship are a little different than what they used to be. They come down to one race and it’s not a full body of work for the whole season anymore.
“As far as excitement, we sure got excitement here in the final week and we’ve got the guy with nine wins not the final four.”
“These championships aren’t like winning like Petty and Earnhardt used to win them,” Harvick said. “You have to put them together three weeks at a time. It just comes down to one race and it came down to one race for us tonight and we came up short.”
LATE PENALTY DROPS HAMLIN OUT OF TOP 10
Hamlin won the first stage Sunday, had the fastest lap of the night, and finished third in the second stage. He led three time for 42 laps, but his early strength was negated by a late pit penalty, and he came away 11th.
Hamlin was assessed a penalty on a pit stop on Lap 260, forcing him to pit a second time and go to the back. He came out of the pit stop 29th.
Hamlin still earned enough points on the day to reach the championship four, and said he didn’t believe the team had an “awful” night. He wanted to be conservative at the end and not get caught up in any battles.
“We didn’t want to be a part of it,” he said. “We did just enough. That’s what we needed to is do enough to make it to Phoenix and give ourselves a shot at the champion. This team definitely deserves to be the championship four.
“We just struggled so 11th was pretty much all we could muster there at the end. Luckily those guys didn’t have a stellar race.”
Hamlin has seven wins this season, second most of anyone in the Cup Series.
“Who knows how it’ll turn out. One race, winner take all, you never know,” he said of next week’s championship. “We can win any week. We know that. I wouldn’t bet against us.
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com
