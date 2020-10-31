NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville Speedway: Past 4 race winners

Fall 2019, June 2020 – Martin Truex, Jr.

Led: 596 laps combined in the two races.

Margin of Victory: 0.373 seconds in 2019, 0.475 in 2020.

1st Martinsville Cup Series victories

Truex drove his way into first on Lap 30 in 2019 after starting the day third. The rest of the day was all his. In June he came on late in the race and won pulling away.

Spring 2019 - Brad Keselowski

Started: 3rd

Led: 446/500 laps

Margin of victory: 0.594 seconds

2nd Martinsville Cup Series victory

Keselowski dominated, leading all but 54 laps and winning both stages, on the way to his second victory of the season. The only time Keselowski didn't lead was the first five laps, when his teammate Joey Logano started up front, and from laps 325-374 when Chase Elliott briefly passed the No. 2 car and held the lead for 49 laps.

Fall 2018 - Joey Logano