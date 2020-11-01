NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville Speedway Playoffs Notebook: Keselowski overcomes penalty to reach Championship 4

Keselowski overcomes penalty to reach Championship 4
Brad Keselowski overcame a speeding penalty on pit road with about 90 laps to go to fight back to a fourth place finish and reach the championship four on points over Kevin Harvick.
“I was part race car driver, part mathematician,” Keselowski said of his points watching in the final laps.
Keselowski said he was disappointed in the speeding penalty and that he didn’t fully understand why it was assessed.
The driver of the No. 2 car said he was worried about Kevin Harvick late as Harvick tried to battle his way through the field himself and get as many places as he could to reach the playoffs.
“Just trying to control what you can control. I can’t control the 4 [Harvick] or those other guys. All you can do it run your own race,” he said.
“Just a hard fought day… I hope you guys had fun. It was a hell of a race.”
Logano confident
Joey Logano locked his way into the championship two weeks ago with a victory at Kansas Speedway, but he got some championship momentum with a third-place finish at Martinsville on Sunday night.
“What a crazy race it was today” Logano said. “Glad we were able to keep some momentum up and get a good starting spot for next week. … We’re ready to try to win our second championship.”
Logano said he thinks having a win and a locked-in spot in the championship gave his team an advantage to work on his car for two weeks. He called his pit crew incredible, and said his No. 22 team is confident going for a second NASCAR Cup Series championship in three years.
“We’ll believe in ourselves first. I’ll tell you again we’re the favorites to win this thing. That’s how it is in my mind,” he said. “The top 4 cars, those championship 4 cars are all going to racing for the win. That’s something we can all be sure of.”
Tire issue dooms Truex
Martin Truex Jr. led Sunday’s race four times for a total of 129 laps. But it’s not how you start; it’s how you finish. And Truex finished the race just out of the pits.
Following a battle for the lead with Elliot on Lap 470, Truex started reporting issues with his car on the radio.
Truex said he felt his car was “perfect” before the pit stop just before the issues began. But right away he knew something was wrong, feeling really tight and a vibration.
Four laps later, Truex pitted under green with a loose wheel, dropping him off the lead lap and taking away his championship hopes.
“It’s unfortunate,” he said. “I think we should be the one in victory lane right now, but you’ve got to do it all. Just a little mistake right there.”
Truex finished the day 22nd.
Bowman happy with performance
Alex Bowman finished Sunday’s race sixth, his seventh top-10 finish in the playoffs.
It was Bowman’s best finish of his career at Martinsville.
“It was definitely solid. Just we weren’t really a threat to win, but we had a solid racecar and a solid day,” he said. “Just trying to learn. I struggle here, and I know what I do wrong and look at the data of what I do wrong, and I still continue to do that wrong thing. It’s just natural to me.”
Bowman was eliminated from the playoffs, but he said he’s proud of trending upwards at the end of the season.
“I think if we ran like we’ve run the last 13, 14 weeks all year we would have enough playoff points and probably be going to the round of 4,” he said. “We’ve been great during the playoffs, we just need to run that well year. I think we‘re plenty capable of it. Just got off track this summer.”
— CARA COOPER
