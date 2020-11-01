NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville Speedway Playoffs Notebook: Keselowski overcomes penalty to reach Championship 4

Logano finished the day eighth and led three times for 19 laps.

“What a crazy race it was today” Logano said. “Glad we were able to keep some momentum up and get a good starting spot for next week. … We’re ready to try to win our second championship.”

Logano said he thinks having a win and a locked-in spot in the championship gave his team an advantage to work on his car for two weeks. He called his pit crew incredible, and said his No. 22 team is confident going for a second NASCAR Cup Series championship in three years.

“We’ll believe in ourselves first. I’ll tell you again we’re the favorites to win this thing. That’s how it is in my mind,” he said. “The top 4 cars, those championship 4 cars are all going to racing for the win. That’s something we can all be sure of.”

Tire issue dooms Truex

Martin Truex Jr. led Sunday’s race four times for a total of 129 laps. But it’s not how you start; it’s how you finish. And Truex finished the race just out of the pits.

Following a battle for the lead with Elliot on Lap 470, Truex started reporting issues with his car on the radio.