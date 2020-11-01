NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway: How the race was won

Laps 100-200
Three different drivers spent time up front early in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity500 at Martinsville Speedway.
The eight remaining playoff drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series started at the front for Saturday’s Xfinity500 at Martinsville Speedway. Brad Keselowski and Martin Truex Jr. started on the front row, followed by Alex Bowman, Denny Hamlin, and Kurt Busch.
Joey Logano, the only driver currently locked in to next week’s championship at Phoenix Raceway, started seventh. Clint Bowyer and 9-time Martinsville winner Jimmie Johnson, each driving for the final time at Martinsville before retiring at the end of the season, started 16th and 27th.
Truex needed just three laps to go from second to first, and spent 85 laps up front. He led when the competition caution came out on Lap 60, and again when the second caution of day came out after Aric Almirola got into the back of Bowyer, forcing Bowyer up the race track.
On the restart, Truex again chose the inside and again was successful getting in front of playoff driver Chase Elliott to remain in the lead.
On Lap 88, Elliott finally found a way to the inside of Truex in Turn 1 for his first lead of the day.
Ryan Blaney also moved us way up. The No. 12 is running sixth, the highest of any of the non-playoff drivers.
When a caution came out on Lap 103, Elliott led Truex, Hamlin, playoff driver Joey Logano, and Blaney for the top 5.
Laps 100-200: It only took Hamlin a couple laps on the restart to take advantage of fresh tires and get around Elliott to take the lead. Hamlin took the top spot into a fourth caution after Joey Gase took a bump from Quin Houff and spin in Turn 4.
Hamlin built a sizable 1.7-second lead after the restart, and carried that the rest of the way to win the first stage.
With fresh tires, Bowman passed other playoff drivers and finished second. Keselowski, Elliott, and Logano rounded out the top 5 at the end of the stage.
Truex finished the stage sixth. Busch was ninth, and Kevin Harvick was 14th.
Two more cautions came out between laps 130-200.
Harvick continued to have a woeful day. He was forced to pit under green after taking contact, and came out two laps down. Harvick caught a bit of a break with a seventh caution coming out on Lap 185 after Brennan Poole hit the outside wall. Following the caution, Harvick was one lap down in 31st.
Harvick came into the day second in points, but had dropped below the cutoff line by lap 200.
Truex led the most laps in the first 200 on the day. The lead was swapped eight times.
Laps 200-300Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin were the most dominant drivers in NASCAR all season. Harvick has nine wins on the season, and Hamlin has seven.
However, both were wishing they could find even a hint of that magic Saturday at Martinsville as they struggled in the back of the pack.
After another caution came out on Lap 215, it looked as if Harvick would get the lucky dog to get back on the lead lap. However, race leader, Elliott, passed Timmy Hill on Turn 3, and the caution came out seconds later, giving Hill the free pass and keeping Harvick a lap down.
At the midway point, Harvick continued to meander near the back of the pack in 31st, a lap down.
Elliott carried his lead into a Stage 2 victory on Lap 260. Truex, Hamlin, Blaney, and Kurt Busch rounded out the top 5.
Hamlin was assessed a penalty on the pit stop, forcing him to pit a second time and go to the back. He came out of the stage break pit stop 29th. Harvick was right behind him in 30th.
Elliott came out of the restart out front. Truex, Kurt Busch, Logano, and Blaney were 2-5.
On Lap 300, Elliott was still in the lead. His 138 laps led were the most he had ever led at a Martinsville race.
Laps 300-400By lap 300, Elliott had officially led the most laps of his career at Martinsville with 138 up front.
Elliott deftly maneuvered through lapped traffic to keep a 0.6-second lead over Truex.
On Lap 320, 9-time Martinsville winner Jimmie Johnson was forced to pit under green with a flat tire. Johnson was running towards the middle of the pack at the time. He started the day 27th, and cycled out 31st, three laps down after the pit stop.
Debris brought out another caution on Lap 350 and saw drivers up front pit. Elliott relinquished his lead following the pit stop, and looked like he was going to be put back in the pack after initially be assessed a penalty for a pit crew member jumping over the wall too soon. But the penalty was taken away after the crew member went back to the wall and restarted his starting position.
Elliott restarted the race fifth behind Logano, Blaney, Kurt Busch, and Keselowski after the caution.
The ninth leader of the day was Blaney, who took the lead on Lap 368 and continue to stay in front of his Penske teammate, Logano, and Elliott through Lap 398.
After several near-misses, Harvick finally got the free pass and back on the lead lap after the caution came out on Lap 398 due to issues on the backstretch by James Davison.
Laps 400-500A rough pit stop by Elliott’s team and a penalty by Brad Keselowski’s team put both drivers out of the top 5 after a caution on Lap 406.
Elliott restarted the race 9th. Keselowski was forced to restart 24th.
On the restart, Truex retook the lead in front of Logano, Kyle Busch, Blaney, and Almirola.
Caution No. 12 came out after William Byron blows a tire and hits the wall in Turn 3. Byron was running 14th at the time. The leaders pitted for their final set of tires. Corey LaJoie opted to not pit, restarting the race first ahead of Truex, Logano, Elliott, and Blaney.
Elliott jumped back out front for the final time and built a two second lead over Truex, who was reporting issues with his car on the radio.
Truex was eventually forced to pit under green with a loose wheel, dropping him off the lead lap and taking away his championship hopes.
Elliott ran away with the race from there, winning by six seconds over Blaney, the second place finisher.
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Cup Series
Xfinity 500 Results
Sunday, at Martinsville Speedway
Martinsville, Va.
Lap length: 0.53 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (8) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 500 laps, 57 points.
2. (10) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 500, 42.
3. (7) Joey Logano, Ford, 500, 43.
4. (1) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 500, 45.
5. (5) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 500, 40.
6. (3) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 500, 42.
7. (20) Aric Almirola, Ford, 500, 30.
8. (16) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 500, 29.
9. (9) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 500, 37.
10. (12) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 500, 27.
11. (4) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 500, 44.
12. (19) Erik Jones, Toyota, 500, 25.
13. (15) Cole Custer, Ford, 500, 24.
14. (31) Matt Kenseth, Chevrolet, 500, 23.
15. (11) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 500, 22.
16. (25) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 500, 21.
17. (6) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 500, 20.
18. (21) Ryan Newman, Ford, 499, 20.
19. (22) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 499, 18.
20. (18) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 499, 17.
21. (32) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 499, 16.
22. (2) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 499, 29.
23. (14) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 498, 14.
24. (17) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 498, 13.
25. (26) Corey Lajoie, Ford, 498, 12.
26. (23) John H. Nemechek, Ford, 498, 11.
27. (29) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 497, 10.
28. (24) Michael McDowell, Ford, 497, 9.
29. (34) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 495, 0.
30. (27) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 495, 8.
31. (38) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 494, 0.
32. (33) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 490, 0.
33. (35) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 489, 4.
34. (39) Joey Gase, Ford, electrical, 447, 0.
35. (13) William Byron, Chevrolet, accident, 439, 5.
36. (37) James Davison, Ford, electrical, 422, 1.
37. (30) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, accident, 84, 1.
38. (28) Chris Buescher, Ford, accident, 146, 1.
39. (36) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, electrical, 100, 0.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 71.585 mph.
Time of Race: 3 hours, 40 minutes, 27 seconds.
Margin of Victory: 6.577 seconds.
Caution Flags: 12 for 83 laps.
Lead Changes: 20 among 10 drivers.
Lap Leaders: B.Keselowski 0-3; M.Truex 4-88; C.Elliott 89-112; D.Hamlin 113-133; A.Bowman 134; Ky.Busch 135-139; Ku.Busch 140-162; C.Elliott 163-217; D.Hamlin 218-220; J.Logano 221; D.Hamlin 222-239; C.Elliott 240-266; M.Truex 267; C.Elliott 268-353; J.Logano 354-368; R.Blaney 369-404; J.Logano 405-407; M.Truex 408-442; C.Lajoie 443-448; M.Truex 449-456; C.Elliott 457-500
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Elliott, 5 times for 236 laps; M.Truex, 4 times for 129 laps; D.Hamlin, 3 times for 42 laps; R.Blaney, 1 time for 36 laps; Ku.Busch, 1 time for 23 laps; J.Logano, 3 times for 19 laps; C.Lajoie, 1 time for 6 laps; Ky.Busch, 1 time for 5 laps; B.Keselowski, 1 time for 3 laps; A.Bowman, 1 time for 1 lap.
Wins: K.Harvick, 9; D.Hamlin, 7; C.Elliott, 4; B.Keselowski, 4; J.Logano, 3; A.Bowman, 1; M.Truex, 1; Ky.Busch, 1; R.Blaney, 1; A.Dillon, 1; Ku.Busch, 1; W.Byron, 1; C.Custer, 1.
Top 16 in Points: 1. D.Hamlin, 5000; 2. C.Elliott, 5000; 3. B.Keselowski, 5000; 4. J.Logano, 5000; 5. K.Harvick, 2380; 6. A.Bowman, 2346; 7. M.Truex, 2314; 8. Ky.Busch, 2307; 9. R.Blaney, 2293; 10. A.Dillon, 2258; 11. Ku.Busch, 2256; 12. C.Bowyer, 2228; 13. W.Byron, 2218; 14. M.DiBenedetto, 2217; 15. A.Almirola, 2211; 16. C.Custer, 2193.
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com
