NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway: How the race was won

Laps 200-300Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin were the most dominant drivers in NASCAR all season. Harvick has nine wins on the season, and Hamlin has seven.

However, both were wishing they could find even a hint of that magic Saturday at Martinsville as they struggled in the back of the pack.

After another caution came out on Lap 215, it looked as if Harvick would get the lucky dog to get back on the lead lap. However, race leader, Elliott, passed Timmy Hill on Turn 3, and the caution came out seconds later, giving Hill the free pass and keeping Harvick a lap down.

At the midway point, Harvick continued to meander near the back of the pack in 31st, a lap down.

Elliott carried his lead into a Stage 2 victory on Lap 260. Truex, Hamlin, Blaney, and Kurt Busch rounded out the top 5.

Hamlin was assessed a penalty on the pit stop, forcing him to pit a second time and go to the back. He came out of the stage break pit stop 29th. Harvick was right behind him in 30th.

Elliott came out of the restart out front. Truex, Kurt Busch, Logano, and Blaney were 2-5.

On Lap 300, Elliott was still in the lead. His 138 laps led were the most he had ever led at a Martinsville race.