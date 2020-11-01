NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity500 at Martinsville Speedway live blog

- LAP 88: Elliott finally found a way to the inside of Truex in Turn 1 for his first lead of the day. Ryan Blaney has also moved us way up. The No. 12 is running sixth, the highest of any of the non-playoff drivers.

- LAP 103: A third caution came out when the No. 77 of Garrett Smithley went into the wall in Turn 4. Elliott and Truex opted to not take a pit stop, while much of the other drivers on the lead lap did.

- LAP 113: It only took Hamlin a couple laps on the restart to take advantage of fresh tires and get around Elliott to take the lead. Hamlin took the to spot into a fourth caution after Joey Gase took a bump from Quin Houff and spin in Turn 4.

Elliott and Truex again chose to stay out with 10 laps left in Stage 1.

Kevin Harvick, who came into the day second in points, said on the radio his car was "horrible." The No. 4 car started the day sixth, and was running 10th on Lap 120.

- END OF STAGE 1: Hamlin built a sizable l1.7 second lead after the restart, and carried that the rest of the way to win the first stage.

With fresh tires, Bowman passed other playoff drivers and finished second. Keselowski, Elliott, and Logano rounded out the top 5 at the end of the stage.