NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity500 at Martinsville Speedway live blog

Start of race: The eight remaining playoff drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series started at the front for Saturday's Xfinity500 at Martinsville Speedway.
Brad Keselowski and Martin Truex Jr. started on the front row, followed by Alex Bowman, Denny Hamlin, and Kurt Busch.
Joey Logano, the only driver currently locked in to next week's championship at Phoenix Raceway, started seventh. Clint Bowyer and 9-time Martinsville winner Jimmie Johnson, each driving for the final time at Martinsville before retiring at the end of the season, started 16th and 27th.
- LAP 60: Truex three laps to go from second to first, but ever since then it's been nothing but the front for the No. 19 car, led continued to lead when the competition caution came out.
The competition caution was due to drivers having no practice or qualifying prior to the start of Sunday's race.
Elliott, Hamlin, Busch, and Keselowski rounded out the top 5.
Truex maintained his lead on the restart over Chase Elliott, who fought off a battle from Logano for second.
- LAP 73: The second caution of day comes out Aric Almirola gets into the back of Bowyer, forcing Bowyer up the race track.
On the restart, Truex again chose the inside and again was successful getting in front of Elliott to remain in the lead. Elliott, Hamlin, Logano, and Keselowski rounded out the top 5.
- LAP 88: Elliott finally found a way to the inside of Truex in Turn 1 for his first lead of the day. Ryan Blaney has also moved us way up. The No. 12 is running sixth, the highest of any of the non-playoff drivers.
- LAP 103: A third caution came out when the No. 77 of Garrett Smithley went into the wall in Turn 4. Elliott and Truex opted to not take a pit stop, while much of the other drivers on the lead lap did.
- LAP 113: It only took Hamlin a couple laps on the restart to take advantage of fresh tires and get around Elliott to take the lead. Hamlin took the to spot into a fourth caution after Joey Gase took a bump from Quin Houff and spin in Turn 4.
Elliott and Truex again chose to stay out with 10 laps left in Stage 1.
Kevin Harvick, who came into the day second in points, said on the radio his car was "horrible." The No. 4 car started the day sixth, and was running 10th on Lap 120.
- END OF STAGE 1: Hamlin built a sizable l1.7 second lead after the restart, and carried that the rest of the way to win the first stage.
With fresh tires, Bowman passed other playoff drivers and finished second. Keselowski, Elliott, and Logano rounded out the top 5 at the end of the stage.
Truex finished the stage sixth. Busch was ninth, and Harvick was 14th.
On the restart following the stage breaking, brothers Kyle and Kurt Busch battled up front for the lead in front of Cole Custer, Almirola, and Elliott.
- LAP 146: Contact between several cars causes damage and a fire from the car of Chris Buescher, bringing out a sixth caution.
At the time, a bad day was getting worse for Harvick, who has dropped all the way back to 25th, dropping him below the cutline in playoff points.
Kurt Busch took the top spot on the restart in front of Elliott, Kyle Busch, Hamlin, and Custer.
- LAP 163: Elliott regained his spot up front, getting around Kurt Busch and Hamlin and building a half-second lead.
- LAP 183: Harvick continues to have a woeful day. He was forced to pit under green, and came out two laps down.
Harvick could get a break with a seventh caution coming out on Lap 185 after Brennan Poole hit the outside wall. Following the caution, Harvick was one lap down in 31st.
- LAP 215: Another caution came out, but it was still bad news for Harvick.
The race leader, Elliott passed Timmy Hill on Turn 3, and the caution came out seconds later, giving Hill the free pass and keeping Harvick a lap down.
Out of the caution, Hamlin got out front ahead of the Team Penske trio of Blaney, Logano, and Keselowski. Bowman was in fifth.
- LAP 250: Maneuvering through lapped traffic, Elliott leads by 2 seconds over Hamlin and Truex. Blaney has also moved his way up again into fourth, followed by Kyle Busch.
At the midway points, playoff drivers Kurt Busch, Keselowski, Logano and Bowman are running 6-9.
Harvick continues to meander near the back of the pack in 31st, a lap down.
- LAP 260: Chase Elliott carried his lead into a Stage 2 victory. Truex, Hamlin, Blaney, and Kurt Busch rounded out the top 5.
Hamlin was assessed a penalty on the pit stop, forcing him to pit a second time and go to the back. He came out of the pit stop 29th. Harvick was right behind him in 30th.
Elliott came out of the restart out front. Truex, Kurt Busch, Logano, and Blaney were 2-5.
- LAP 300: Elliott has officially led the most laps of his career at Martinsville with 138 laps up front.
Elliott has deftly maneuvered through lapped traffic to keep a 0.6-second lead over Truex.
- LAP 320: Nine-time Martinsville winner Jimmie Johnson was forced to pit under green with a flat tire. Johnson was running towards the middle of the pack at the time. He started the day 27th.
Johnson cycled out 31st and three laps down after the pit stop.
- LAP 350: Debris brought out another caution and saw drivers up front pit.
Elliott relinquished his lead following the pit stop, and looked like he was going to be put back in the pack. Elliott's team was initially assessed a penalty for a pit crew member jumping over the wall too soon, but the penalty was taken away after the crew member restarted his starting position.
Elliott restarted the race fifth behind Logano, Blaney, Kurt Busch, and Keselowski.
- LAP 398: The ninth leader of the day is Blaney, who took the lead on Lap 368 and continue to stay in front of his Penske teammate, Logano, and Elliott. Keselowski and Truex rounded out the top 5.
Hamlin has gradually made his way back up the leaderboard. He's running 14th and on the lead lap.
Harvick, however, continues to run in the back. He is up to 22nd, but is still a lap down.
- LAP 399: Harvick gets the free pass to get back on the lead lap after the caution comes out due to issues on the backstretch by James Davison.
- LAP 406: A rough pit stop by Elliott's team and a penalty by Brad Keselowski's team put both drivers out of the top 5 after a caution.
Elliott restarted the race 9th. Keselowski was forced to restart 24th.
On the restart, Truex retook the lead in front of Logano, Kyle Busch, Blaney, and Almirola.
- LAP 440: Caution No. 12 comes out after William Byron blows a tire and hits the wall in Turn 3. Byron was running 14th at the time.
The leaders pitted for their final set of tires. Corey LaJoie opted to not pit, restarting the race first ahead of Truex, Logano, Elliott, and Blaney.
- LAP 470: Elliott jumped out front and has built a 2 second lead over Truex, who is reporting issues with his car on the radio.
Elliott, Truex, and Bowman, currently in fifth, all need to win to move on to the championship.
- LAP 474: Truex pitted under green with a loose wheel, dropping him off the lead lap and taking away his championship hopes.
- LAP 489: Running 12th, Hamlin reported issues with his car. Hamlin is currently just two points above the cutoff for the championship 4.
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com
