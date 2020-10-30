NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 at Martinsville Speedway live blog

- Start: Sheldon Creed is one of two Truck Series drivers already locked in to the the Championship race at Phoenix raceway next weekend, but Creed got a chance for a second straight win starting on the pole Friday night at Martinsville Speedway in the NASCAR Hall of Fame 200.

Creed led fellow playoff drivers Zane Smith, Austin Hill, Brett Moffitt, Matt Crafton, Tyler Ankrum, Ben Rhodes, and Grant Enfinger who started 2-8.

- Lap 13: The first caution of the day comes out on a 3-car incident in Turn 4.

The top 5 were unchanged from the start going into the caution. Creed beat Smith off of the restart, and stayed up front when the race got back going on Lap 21.

- Lap 47: The second caution of the night comes out after Natalie Decker and Jordan Anderson spin out in Turn 4 with just three laps until the end of Stage 1.

Stage 1 ends under caution, with Creed getting the stage 1. Johnny Sauter, Rhodes, Moffitt, and Rhodes rounded out the top 5.

Hill and Ankrum were the only playoff drivers to fall out of the top 10. Ankrum fell back to 13, and Ankrum was 22 when the race restarted.