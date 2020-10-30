NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 at Martinsville Speedway live blog

- Start: Sheldon Creed is one of two Truck Series drivers already locked in to the the Championship race at Phoenix raceway next weekend, but Creed got a chance for a second straight win starting on the pole Friday night at Martinsville Speedway in the NASCAR Hall of Fame 200.
Creed led fellow playoff drivers Zane Smith, Austin Hill, Brett Moffitt, Matt Crafton, Tyler Ankrum, Ben Rhodes, and Grant Enfinger who started 2-8.
- Lap 13: The first caution of the day comes out on a 3-car incident in Turn 4.
The top 5 were unchanged from the start going into the caution. Creed beat Smith off of the restart, and stayed up front when the race got back going on Lap 21.
- Lap 47: The second caution of the night comes out after Natalie Decker and Jordan Anderson spin out in Turn 4 with just three laps until the end of Stage 1.
Stage 1 ends under caution, with Creed getting the stage 1. Johnny Sauter, Rhodes, Moffitt, and Rhodes rounded out the top 5.
Hill and Ankrum were the only playoff drivers to fall out of the top 10. Ankrum fell back to 13, and Ankrum was 22 when the race restarted.
- Lap 78: Creed runs into trouble when he was forced to pit under green due to a flat tire. Creed got four news tires, but cycled out a lap down.
Creed was given some luck when the third caution came out while he was still in his pits. With 22 laps to go in the stage two drivers got into one another in Turn 3.
Smith comes away in front after the restart, but a bump in the back by Johnny Sauter dropped smith back to third. Sauter got out front, followed by Crafton.
- Lap 90: After Sauter and Crafton began to run away with the race, a fourth caution comes out after Tanner Gray went around in Turn 4 following a bump in the back by Creed.
- End of Stage 2: Just two laps remained out of the caution to the end of the stage, and Stewart Friesen leads both for a stage win over Matt Crafton, Enfinger, Raphael Lessard, and Moffitt.
Enfinger took the lead out of the caution for the first time of the night.
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com
