NASCAR Truck Series Notebook: Smith in, Rhodes out of championship race

Elimination race craziness
Enfinger said knowing this was an elimination race, drivers knew there was going to be “some wild and crazy stuff going on,” and this was the most aggressive he’s had to be in a truck race.
He said him being up front helped him avoid much of the aggression.
“Thankfully we were able to have good track position so we were able to not avoid craziness but were in front of a lot of it. That worked out good,” Enfinger said. “We were able to control the race for a little bit of it, but even though we were in the lead it seemed like we weren’t in control.
“I feel like that’s just part of Martinsville racing. We were able to come out on the high end of the stick this time.”
Rhodes one back
Rhodes, Enfinger’s Thor Sports teammate, came up one spot short of the championship. While Rhodes said he felt like he drove his best today, he didn’t feel like he had the best truck.
Rhodes credited his team with doing a good job with the strategy as he worked to stay away from people and avoid controversy.
“Unfortunately some found me again tonight,” Rhodes said. “It’s definitely been a heck of an end of the season. Heck of a race too for Martinsville.
“A spot short. It stinks our season comes down to these last two races when we’ve done so well and accumulated so many points this season… I really put a lot of emphasis on this race with so much riding on it.
“I’m pretty bummed out we can’t go there and compete for a championship but we can still get a win.”
Smith gets in to championship
Smith will be the only of the four drivers to get into the championship on points.
Smith, a 21-year-old rookie, said his goal was to get to Phoenix because it’s one of his best racetracks, but he said it was tough balancing being careful on the track and not putting himself in danger of fighting too hard and wrecking himself or getting other drivers on his bad side.
The bumping and aggressive driving had Smith wondering “I don’t know if this is Martinsville or Bowman Gray.”
“My first time here and it was everything I expected, plus more,” Smith told reporters following the race. “It’s pretty bad. I kind of didn’t expect anything less I guess.”
Smith called Friday’s race by far the most stressful of his career.
“This was flat out Bowman Gray. I don’t know if anyone even tried to pass each other," he said. "I kind of wish we’d come here not in a playoff cutoff race in the Truck Series and not at night probably because I feel like the intensity was just so high.”
Championship confidence
Enfinger now goes into Phoenix, a 1-mile track, feeling good about how his team has performed at short tracks this season. While he says short tracks are where he’s struggled in the past, they’ve become a strong suit this year.
“I don’t think I’ve changed necessarily as a racer, we’ve hit on some stuff with our short track stuff at ThorSport racing,” he said.
With four wins this season, Enfinger takes the same level of confidence into Phoenix he brought to Martinsville.
“We’re going into Phoenix the same way we came into here,” he said. “We’ve got nothing to lose.”
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com
