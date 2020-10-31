NASCAR Truck Series Notebook: Smith in, Rhodes out of championship race

“A spot short. It stinks our season comes down to these last two races when we’ve done so well and accumulated so many points this season… I really put a lot of emphasis on this race with so much riding on it.

“I’m pretty bummed out we can’t go there and compete for a championship but we can still get a win.”

Smith gets in to championship

Smith will be the only of the four drivers to get into the championship on points.

Smith, a 21-year-old rookie, said his goal was to get to Phoenix because it’s one of his best racetracks, but he said it was tough balancing being careful on the track and not putting himself in danger of fighting too hard and wrecking himself or getting other drivers on his bad side.

The bumping and aggressive driving had Smith wondering “I don’t know if this is Martinsville or Bowman Gray.”

“My first time here and it was everything I expected, plus more,” Smith told reporters following the race. “It’s pretty bad. I kind of didn’t expect anything less I guess.”

Smith called Friday’s race by far the most stressful of his career.