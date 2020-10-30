NASCAR Weekend at Martinsville Speedway: Austin Cindric focuses on little things, leans on teammates in Xfinity Martinsville debut

And trying to be ahead of the curve as far as your race car, as far as how the track changes, as far as what line are important to run, I think those are what’s gong to set you apart from having a good day and having a great day.

Have you gotten the chance to lean on anyone from advice? Maybe your Team Penske teammates at the Cup level?

I know our Cups guys have been really bored for the last couple days, so I took advantage of that. I think I talked to Joey for about an hour this morning about Martinsville. That’s somewhere he’s been able to run really well and he’s been a big help to me at a lot of places where I don’t have a lot of experience, so I leaned on him a lot today. And obviously we have our prerace film review with all our team members. Honestly I’m waiting on Colton Preston, my spotter, to get out of Texas so we can start Martinsville prep, but other than that we’ve pretty much checked every other box as far as being ready and being prepared. Past that it’s just going out there and doing it.

So what is your level of confidence going into this weekend? You’re currently in second in the points with a somewhat sizable lead above the cutline. Do you feel confident you could get into the championship on points if you needed it?