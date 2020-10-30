NASCAR Weekend at Martinsville Speedway: Austin Cindric focuses on little things, leans on teammates in Xfinity Martinsville debut

There are a lot of questions to be answered when the NASCAR Xfinity Series races at Martinsville Speedway for the first time in 14 years.
One of the Xfinity Series best drivers this season, Austin Cindric spoke with the Bulletin last week about what to expect at The Paperclip. Cindric has five wins this season, and is currently second in the Xfinity Series playoff standings.
Here’s more of what Cindric had to say about what he’s doing to prepare, and also his future plans to drive for Wood Brothers Racing.
Martinsville Bulletin: How are you feeling about Martinsville this weekend?
Austin Cindric: I think there’s a couple different levels about what I’m looking for from the weekend. Obviously the No. 1 goal is to solidify a spot in the Championship 4. If we’re able to do that, that’s our mission success for not only the weekend but honestly the entire year. So that’s our first goal from there. Our guys have put in a lot of effort into trying to give us a fast race car for a race track that we haven’t made any laps on. No one has in this style of Xfinity car. It hasn’t been done in quite a few years.
I’m excited to hopefully have that hard work pay off. I expect everybody is going to be upset with how their cars are driving at some point given the lack of practice but overall I’m proud of the effort that’s been put in. I’ve been trying to equal that effort on my side as far as talking to other drivers and watching as much video and film and doing whatever I can on the simulator to be prepared on my end.
You’ve only driven at Martinsville three times, all in the NASCAR Truck Series, and your best finish was 10th.
I feel good. I definitely think it’s one of the biggest wildcards for the Xfinity Series this season… We’re going in there with no practice and with cars that have never been there, so really big undertaking for the teams.
Obviously Martinsville is a really unique race track. It was where I made my first NASCAR start, my first Truck Series start. I feel like my first race went better than my next two so definitely try to look back at those notes from three or four years ago and try to make sense of them and be able to try to apply that to what would be a very important weekend, penultimate race in our season.
How do you think the Xfinity cars will drive different at Martinsville? What will be the biggest difference for you from the last time you were here in a truck?
I think the Xfinity cars are definitely going to have more tire fall off and the possibility of changing lanes more than anything I’ve driven there. Obviously the trucks, you stay pretty glued to… the curb and being able to keep turned throughout a run, but watching Cup races there, obviously the second lane seems to be able to come in and depends on when rubber lays down. And obviously the long runs are extremely long. Those aren’t really things you have in a Truck race and I expect the Xfinity cars to probably be the worst driving cars that weekend just because the trucks have the downforce and less power and we’ve got all the power and no downforce, and the Cups have low ride-heights. So I expect our cars to be a handful and I’m sure that’ll be a lot of fun for the fans to watch.
What are the biggest things you’re trying to learn to prepare in the last couple days?
I want to just make sure, as far as my preparation, I’m not missing the obvious thing when it comes to racing at Martinsville. Whether that’s pit lane, whether that’s pit blend, or the choose line or any of these large details that make racing at Martinsville racing at Martinsville. I think those can’t be overlooked as we try to focus on the small details.
There are a lot of unknown for us as far as what’s the balance of our car going to be, what we’re going to be fighting all day, how long are the runs going to be in the race. So all those things are minor in comparison to making sure we execute on the big things first, and that means completing all the laps in the race. If you’re still around and your car is still in one piece you’ve still got a shot. I’m looking forward to trying to execute all that. We’re starting on the pole, so we should have some clear track there in the beginning… hopeful that can pay off with some stage points but also to be able to set us up well for the end of the race.
How important do you think the pole in, especially in this race?
Starting first is better than starting second. Past that, I have no idea what to expect from the race, from my competitors, so from that standpoint we’re racing ourselves, were racing the race track. So I’m sure they’ll be plenty of people as usual at Martinsville that are not happy with each other. There are going to be plenty of people that are not happy with their race cars. So keeping an eye on the big picture I think is going to be more important than normal.
And trying to be ahead of the curve as far as your race car, as far as how the track changes, as far as what line are important to run, I think those are what’s gong to set you apart from having a good day and having a great day.
Have you gotten the chance to lean on anyone from advice? Maybe your Team Penske teammates at the Cup level?
I know our Cups guys have been really bored for the last couple days, so I took advantage of that. I think I talked to Joey for about an hour this morning about Martinsville. That’s somewhere he’s been able to run really well and he’s been a big help to me at a lot of places where I don’t have a lot of experience, so I leaned on him a lot today. And obviously we have our prerace film review with all our team members. Honestly I’m waiting on Colton Preston, my spotter, to get out of Texas so we can start Martinsville prep, but other than that we’ve pretty much checked every other box as far as being ready and being prepared. Past that it’s just going out there and doing it.
So what is your level of confidence going into this weekend? You’re currently in second in the points with a somewhat sizable lead above the cutline. Do you feel confident you could get into the championship on points if you needed it?
I have a much better shot at getting in on points than I did starting last week. Fourteen points above the cut is a lot better than two. We’re second in points now so we’re better off than what we were, and we’re better off than anyone else trying to points their way in. That has some advantages, but as you saw at Kansas that can go away very quickly. So being smart about our race is very important. I hope that doesn’t put us on defense our entire race, but I’ll do anything it takes to get to Phoenix. I said at the beginning the No. 1 goal of the season is to get there and this race defines that.
On another note, you already know in 2022 you’ll be driving for the Wood Brothers, which is a hometown team here. How are you feeling about that? What are your thoughts about getting to drive in front of their hometown fans a few times before joining the team?
No doubt, I think nothing would be cool for the Wood Brothers, and obviously the fans in that area, to see that car go to Victory Lane in Martinsville. So I think that’s probably a small goal of mine for sure to understand that place better for that reason and that reason alone. Obviously that’s awesome to have a clearer path to know what I’m doing to make small goals like that. For me, it’s definitely a place I want to understand more and learn more and hopefully have some opportunities next season to be able to run there and really refine what it takes to be one of the best at that race track.
