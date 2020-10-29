NASCAR Weekend at Martinsville Speedway: Brett Moffitt looking to ‘put closure’ on 2020 with Martinsville win, NASCAR Trucks title

Even after breaking both of his legs less than eight months ago, Brett Moffitt never lost his confidence.
“I’m optimistic so I expected to be able to come back and win races and fight for a championship at least,” Moffitt said.
With a victory at Kansas last week, Moffitt booked himself a chance to fight for that championship in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoor Truck Series. The 2018 champion will race for his second Trucks title next week at Phoenix Raceway.
Until then, Moffitt, 28, has unfinished business this week at Martinsville Speedway, where he’s yet to win in a truck in five tries.
Even if Moffitt stayed optimistic of his championship chances throughout the early parts of 2020, it wasn't always easy.
Moffitt broke both of his femurs in a motorcross accident in March, days before the season was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Prior to the accident, Moffitt said he was in the best running shape of his life and was working with a personal training, something he said he believes helped make his recovery go quicker.
He started rehab a week after the accident, starting with trying to be able to stand again under his own weight. Then he moved on to walking and using crutches and getting mobility back due to the muscle damage.
Within a few weeks he was going to rehab three days a week while also doing exercises at home.
“It was a very painful time, but we could push through it and be successful,” he said.
The team said at the time Moffitt’s recovery was expected to take six to eight weeks, but thanks in part to the 2-month COVID-19 delay, he didn’t miss a single race.
Moffitt’s victory at Kansas as his first of the season. He’s added 10 top-5s in 21 races and isy second in the Truck Series points standings.
“You never know with this format if you’ll make it to the final round,” Moffitt said. “That’s why it’s so exciting. At the same time, it’s been a trial all year for sure. Lots of really low lows and honestly I had kind of been down the whole year until getting to victory lane. That took a huge weight off my shoulders.”
Moffitt’s GMS Racing teammate, Sheldon Creed, leads the Truck points standings. Moffitt said he and Creed are the closest among the GMS drivers, and it has been fun for him as a veteran to watch his young teammate’s transition from a rookie to a force in the playoffs.
Moffitt has learned through his own championship run how to make it through the playoffs in the current format.
“I always like helping my teammates and hopefully they don’t use that information too well and beat me for a championship,” Moffitt said with a laugh.
GMS has always been strong at Martinsville, a track where Moffitt himself has always excelled. In five truck starts he has three top-5 finishes and an additional top-10. The last time the trucks raced in Henry County, Moffitt led 80 laps before getting caught up in a late wreck, crashing out to a 29th-place finish.
He’s been close, but he never reached Victory Lane at The Paperclip since his days racing in the NASCAR K&N Series.
The weight of getting to Phoenix is off of Moffitt’s shoulders, so while the big pressure is off this week, there’s a lot he said he and his team can glean from a strong finish at Martinsville.
“I wouldn’t necessarily say you need the good finish. I would say, from my perspective it’s more important to have the speed,” he said. “If we… go to Martinsville and have the speed that I expect, that’s what you’re looking for as a driver and as a race team. Yea, the finishes are nice but it’s all about having a competitive race truck.
“From that standpoint I guess that momentum is important but I look more at the performance of the truck and the team than the results because sometimes the results don’t show the whole message.”
Given the way the fall race at Martinsville usually goes with emotions running high, with this year’s race being the final one before the championship with now six drivers battling for just two spots in the finale, Moffitt said he’s glad to not have the stress of needing to win or collect points.
“Martinsville is crazy, it’s hectic, stuff happens,’ he said. “It’ll probably be a little bit of a slugfest between the guys trying to make it in, for sure… You’re going to get very irritated with other drivers and they’re going to get irritated with you. It’s I’m sure going to be a very wild day. Hopefully we can be up front and out of all the trouble but I can guarantee you there is going to be some emotions running very high and some frustrated drivers at the end of that race.”
With the stress Moffitt’s mind and body went through at the beginning of 2020, he’s happy to have one week of stress-free racing.
Winning a championship would be the perfect way to move forward into 2021.
“It would be I guess just kind of a way to put closure to everything and move on with life,” he said. I feel like it’s always going to linger, but winning a championship would just put all this behind us and we can move forward then.”
“To be in this position is really special and it really goes not only to the work ethic I put in myself but to those around me that supported me through all this and had my back this whole time. To be successful again is really special.”
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com
