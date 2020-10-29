NASCAR Weekend at Martinsville Speedway: Brett Moffitt looking to ‘put closure’ on 2020 with Martinsville win, NASCAR Trucks title

“Martinsville is crazy, it’s hectic, stuff happens,’ he said. “It’ll probably be a little bit of a slugfest between the guys trying to make it in, for sure… You’re going to get very irritated with other drivers and they’re going to get irritated with you. It’s I’m sure going to be a very wild day. Hopefully we can be up front and out of all the trouble but I can guarantee you there is going to be some emotions running very high and some frustrated drivers at the end of that race.”

With the stress Moffitt’s mind and body went through at the beginning of 2020, he’s happy to have one week of stress-free racing.

Winning a championship would be the perfect way to move forward into 2021.

“It would be I guess just kind of a way to put closure to everything and move on with life,” he said. I feel like it’s always going to linger, but winning a championship would just put all this behind us and we can move forward then.”

“To be in this position is really special and it really goes not only to the work ethic I put in myself but to those around me that supported me through all this and had my back this whole time. To be successful again is really special.”

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

